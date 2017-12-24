Christmas 2017: Quirky gifts to make your loved ones happy

Get some interesting and quirky gifts for Christmas this time and make your loved ones smile with pure happiness, writes Sapna Sarfare

The spirit of Christmas is always about loved ones, bonding, sharing and generally bringing positivity around. And the best way to do just that is by the spirit of gift giving. These days, it is all about being different. We have the perfect quirky gifting options that you can order from anywhere in India.

A few for the guys

Men these days have a large spread to make them look and feel great. The Lapis Bard Westminster Collection from William Penn is a great starting point with the finest men’s accessories in exclusive packaging. In this five piece collection, find elegantly designed accessories: cuff-link, tie-clip, keychain, money-clip and a two-sided belt.

Of course, the coolness factor can be heightened with special accessories from Harley-Davidson. Accessories include Bar & Shield Charm Flask, Biker Santa Ornament, Holiday Stocking, a large Snow Globe and a Santa Cookie Candy Jar.

Clothes and accessories are always a safe bet. SS HOMME has a specially curated selection of garments and accessories in Christmas colours. There is also specially created exclusive Christmas gift hampers comprising classic gentlemen staple accessories.

For both genders

Shoes are always a great conversation starter. And gifting shoes specially made for Christmas would be good option. The quirky way to go is with Lazy Jojo. Their customized printed canvas shoe to your loved ones shows that you care. Just visit www.lazyjojo.com.

For the brand conscious, United Colors of Benetton brings glamorous styles with a wide range of cheery holiday outfits. Their United Colors of Benetton’s Holiday 2017 collection includes sweaters and jackets for men and colorful dresses and scarves for women. Tommy Hilfiger can mesmerise everyone with its Fall 2017 collection. Try gifting options ranging from apparels, footwear to bags, wallets and belts.

Leather connoisseurs can try out hand-crafted leather options from The Leather Boutique in the colours of the season. Try the Red Wellesley Laptop Bag for the modern woman or men can swoon over The Winchester – a sophisticated hold-all for your tools. There are also other products including Strawberry Fields Leather Backpack, Black Oleander Shoulder Bag, Passport Sleeve, Wash Bag, Quilted Biker Jacket in Black, Dual Tone Long Line Biker Jacket and Black Button Down Trench. Choose at www.theleatherboutique.in.

Gifting unique jewellery is the done thing. Zahav, a couture jewellery brand is providing a beautiful range of trendy jewellery just for gifting. The range is uniquely exquisite and always evolving.

Want your loved ones to smell great? It is always great to choose ITC’s Engage. Your lady friends can be given Eau De Imperial with top notes or Eau De Argentina with fruity notes. Or let your men & women loved ones smell great with Engage Perfume Sprays (M3 & W3 and M4 & W4).

On a beauty mode

Skincare or haircare products are always a safe bet while gifting. Vie for skincare and haircare product gifts by modern organic lifestyle brand Naturma and their gifts hampers containing Blueberry Body Wash, Blueberry Aloe Vera Gel, Blueberry Body Lotion, Blueberry with Argan Oil Body Butter and Blueberry Shampoo. Or go sublime with Sublime Factory that has exclusive international brands like Milk & Co., Mojo Haircare, Elemis and premium men’s skincare Black Leopard. You can also find Be. The Solution, a domestic women’s hygiene brand here.

Visit www.sublimefactory.com.

If organic is of your taste, there is an interesting skin nourishing kit from Organic Harvest. The kit contains Organic Harvest’s Masseciscous for Massaging, Retention Hydrating Moisturizer & Sunscreen SPF 30. Try visiting their website (www.organicharvest.in) for checking more options.

Something food

‘If nothing else, something to eat or drink is always a bankable idea. Start with Moët & Chandon. From their Golden Sparkle Collection, choose the Moët Impérial Golden Sparkle limited edition bottle. They also offer other special options. But it’s available at stores across Mumbai, New Delhi and Chennai.

Chocolates are a safe bet and here is where you can go for boxes of delectable gourmet marzipan from Nordic Kandie, an Estonian based luxurious confectionary brand based in Mumbai. Find specially curated hampers which contain options like Marzipan Kandies, Cacao Nuts, Almond Rocks, Belgian Brews and other goodies. Or get some Christmas perfection with YOKU MOKU INDIA with their ‘Collectible Christmas Gift Boxes by Clyv’ filled with their extravagances. This Holiday Seasonal Assortment has two themes – ‘Enjoy Happy Christmas’ and ‘The Christmas Planet Consists of Two Happy Towns’. Just visit www.yokumoku.in.

Go quirky

Quirky gifts these days are such a popular option. Why not go for Customized Art Driven Portraits by Think Artly, a customised art driven portraits label that allows memories last via art? Do special techniques on digital fabrication and then handcrafted. There are even backlit photos with a blend of carved portraits and lamps. Visit www.thinkartly.com.

You can go more quirky and play secret santa, courtesy Bigsmall. This one-stop solution has some great unconventional Christmas gifting options delivered at your doorstep like Homer Simpson Slipper, World Cup Beer Glass, Eiffel Tower Bottle Lamp and Beer Pong Kit. Just visit www.bigsmall.in.

TataCLiq.com too is amazing for secret Santa. There is something for everyone under Rs. 1500, right from Intex power bank and designer black and pink Puma running shoes to portable Bluetooth Ambrane speaker, a long necklace

from The Little Bauble Box and quirky phones covers. Flowers always bring a smile on such a special occasion. This is where Interflora comes in the picture. Find these beautiful options at www.interflora.in.