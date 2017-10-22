Chintoo, the Marathi cartoon strip, dons the digital hat

Popular Marathi cartoon strip Chintoo goes digital with a new YouTube Channel, reports Ketaki Latkar

The iconic young, school-going lad Chintoo, who has been the childhood companion of every Marathi household by means of cartoon strips, has now come to life. Thanks to the cartoon strip’s creator Charuhas Pandit’s most recent stint of launching a YouTube channel dedicated to the happenings and antics of Chintoo.

The eponymous channel that was launched two months back, at present has 20 animated episodes from Chintoo’s life, and already has a viewer base of more than five lakh. The digital move is a fresh new chapter, says Pandit, in his signature exuberant manner, “The launch of the channel does not mean I will stop the production of books. In fact, the online presence is only to widen the ambit of Chintoo’s reach.”

A digital channel not only brings the content straight to the end users, but also brings with it many other perks. Adds Pandit, “There is a great amount of creative liberty. On paper, the pattern of narrating a quick story in three boxes assigned for the strip can get restrictive, at times. In an animated episode, there is a better flow, the characters are more real and emotive, and there is no cap on the duration of each clip. However, I have made sure the clips are crisp and do not exceed the duration of a minute.”

With books, receiving spontaneous responses from the readers is a long shot. But in a digital space like a YouTube channel, the feedback appears in a jiffy. “That is not just encouraging, but also offers more room for instant improvement,” admits Pandit. With more than 7,000 strips to its credit, the cartoon strip is the only one to have engaged the Marathi audience for more than 26 years. The happenings in Chintoo’s life are simple and relatable.

Ask Pandit about what makes Chintoo click, and he is fast to respond, “An archetypal, urban Marathi family, with middle-class values, everyday situations and the easy humour that simple things in life hold in abundance—these things make the strips palatable.”

Simplicity, for Pandit, is not just a way of life he swears by, but is also a striking feature in his illustrations and creative pursuits. At the end of the day, we are all seeking a comforting, homely pillow to rest our head on. And this sentiment pretty much sums up Pandit’s perspective, “The events in Chintoo’s life do not take any great imagination to understand. These are things that happen to you and me on a daily basis, and we can easily identify with them. For me, building that effortless connection and a sense of oneness with the readers has always been the focus.”

So far, the channel has more than 10,000 subscriptions and each of the uploaded episodes has English subtitles. “We millenials grew up reading and living Chintoo in many ways. Now, I have started watching Chintoo’s audio-visual clips on YouTube with my son, and he loves them too,” shares 33-year old Anuja Joshi, who is a home-maker and at present, has her hands full raising her five-year old son Arav.

The young, mischievous Chintoo may not have grown by age. Nevertheless, the scope of his activities has certainly widened over the years. “A subtle element of social messaging on issues like traffic, noise pollution, water problems and so on has been introduced. But I have made sure the changes remain subliminal and don’t sound preachy,” marks Pandit.

Over more than two-and-a-half-decades, Chintoo has not lost his real fabric, but he certainly has evolved in more ways than one. “Take for example, the costumes of all the characters. In the earlier years, Chintoo’s mother would strictly drape sarees. Now, she also wears salwar kurtas and occasionally, flaunts a pair of Jeans, especially if on a holiday. Also, the furniture and commodities at Chintoo’s residence have undergone a facelift over the years. These details make a lot of difference,” highlights Pandit.

In his most natural element, Pandit is a purist, an artist and an illustrator, and someone who derives immense joy from holding a book in his hands. “I may belong to the brigade of traditional paper book lovers; however, I don’t dismiss the digital move. In fact, I like to think of it as an expansion of the canvas of one’s work. It is not a replacement,” he suggests, adding, “At the moment, I am working on putting together a volume of about 4,000 of the most popular Chintoo strips. I am optimistic about finishing the compilation by next year,” he signs off.