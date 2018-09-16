Can a trial separation really help in a marriage on the rocks?

Nichola Pais examines the merits of living apart temporarily to achieve clarity in a struggling marriage.

When fashion designer Masaba Gupta and film producer Madhu Mantena recently announced they had opted for a trial separation, they raised eyebrows and also bruised a few hearts. Felt like just yesterday that we gushed over happy videos of their wedding, where Shahid and Mira danced onstage at the Sangeet, Sonam Kapoor shared a pic of herself with the glowing bride, writing, “You beauty, I’m so happy for you!!”, and the groom and his Phantom partners cum buddies busted some mean moves.

Three years later, like a bolt from the blue, they have revealed that they have taken this decision after consulting professionals and their parents. Without getting into detail, they declared, “What we both want out of life individually and separately is putting unnecessary pressure on our marriage and love that we share.”

This candid statement ends up being considerably revealing. Pointing out that it would be unfair to jump to conclusions as to the reason for their decision, therapist and rehabilitation consultant for adult mental health, Binaifer Jesia maintains, “What appears to be causing the conflict here is that both of them have perhaps very strong individual inclinations. There are certain specific situations in which a trial separation might actually be useful. For example, if there is a lot of aggression, anger, rage, which doesn’t have space and time to settle or decrease and keeps piling on, the actual cause of the anger isn’t being addressed because you’re constantly dealing with the emotion of it. But if you move away from the situation then perhaps you have time to address what’s behind the anger.”

Dr Seema Hingorrany, clinical psychologist and EMDR therapist (Trauma Expert) concurs, “Usually when people realise that they are not ready for a complete separation like divorce and there is some hope and probably a compatibility level that could be worked on, they opt to go in for a trial separation. When it is an ego hassle that they are going through or a temporary problem, and the marriage can be suspended for some time till both the parties do some introspection and reflection and work on it, then counsellors offer a trial separation.”

Amar and Neela Bose (names changed) vouch wholeheartedly for the temporary separation that helped save their marriage. Neela’s job offer, which would necessitate her moving to the US, had driven a deep wedge in their marriage. Amar felt their son was too young to be left in his care in India; Neela didn’t want to miss out on her dream job. They decided to voluntarily suspend their marriage till better clarity emerged…and it did. Eventually Neela decided not to make the move to foreign shores at that point and their marriage not just survived but thrived. The fact that it was entirely her decision helped, as did their wisdom in not rushing into a divorce during their period of stalemate.

Hollywood stars Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones similarly chose not to throw in the towel at the first signs of trouble but decided to separate temporarily to evaluate and work on their then 13-year marriage. After they had weathered the storm and come out stronger, Douglas had advised, “If there is a secret I would say it is that we never went into working on our relationship. We only ever worked on ourselves individually — and then presented ourselves to one another better than we were previously.”

This perfectly illustrates the point made by Dr Seema regarding some couples who divorce in haste and repent at leisure. She shares, “Sometimes we have our own personal issues like work or disturbing issues that stem from our past childhood experiences. Via therapy, often people realise that it wasn’t their marriage but their own individual past issues that were seeping into their relationship, which can definitely be worked on . After divorce I have seen so many clients coming and regretting as they feel they took a harsh decision and the issues actually lay with the person himself/ herself. But often it’s too late and the other partner has moved on, either to a new partner, or a new country or they don’t want to go back to the previous relationship after divorce.”

While marriage counselling does signify a couple’s desire to make the marriage work, it can often lead to different conclusions. Avers Jesia, “The process is really a journey of self discovery and self awareness. Through that journey you might realise that you would like the marriage to work but for whatever reasons, you don’t see it happening and therefore you see your happiness in actually going your own ways. A separation gives you the time and the space to make more authentic and sustainable decisions because it is really about the long run. Some would see that at a failure of the counselling process; however, in my perception it’s an outcome that we may not have been looking for, but if it is the result of a brutally honest search, then accepting it for what it is, will be painful but inescapable.”

