Being Calm and Happy

Happiness, ensuring calm and tranquillity depend with the state of human mind, writes Ravi Valluri.

Jeffery Horward Archer, the iconic British author has written more than thirty novels, books and essays apart from writing speeches for Margaret Thatcher and John Major, former Prime Ministers of England. However, the celebrated author had his moment infamy when he was imprisoned for four years on charges of fraudulent practices, transgression, misdemeanour and acts of perjury.

He loves the game of cricket and admires Virat Kohli, the current Indian cricket captain expecting him to surpass Sachin Tendulkar’s monumental tally. Only time will tell. Can we be assured that all the above-mentioned people are in a calm and happy frame of mind? Can they perpetually and everlastingly remain gleeful and beaming? Perhaps no, would be an obvious answer.

‘Kane and Abel’ is Jefferey Archer’s priceless trophy.

It is the only novel of a living author in recorded history to run into a hundred editions. An incredible feat and a moment of triumph. Let us contrast him with the much-acclaimedPulitzer winning American author, Harper Lee. She was to write ‘To Kill a Mocking Bird’, for which she was awarded the estimable prize. This novel too ran into a hundred editions but, unfortunately reached this milestone after the author’s death.

She was to write one more novel titled ‘Go Set a Watchman’, published on July 14th 2015. Interestingly and ironically, the publishershad asked Harper Lee to pen ‘To Kill a Mocking Bird’aeons before her second novel hit the stands which wasthe original draft. Despite acquiring fame at a relatively young age shelived a life of anonymity and was a recluse all her life. Strange are the twists of fate. One served a prison term and the other cocooned herself.

Did the latter maintain jollity and calm, is Jeffery Archer blithe and joyous? On subterranean level, one can presume that though To Kill a Mocking Bird deals with issues pertaining to rape and racism, there are several nuggets of humour and warmth in the novel. Therefore, the author was not entirely unhappy.

Happiness needs to be distinguished from pleasure. Pleasures are like electric currents. These are transitory and ephemeral in nature. Whereas happiness is a buoyant state and more robust and enduring.

But the tenor of ‘Go Set a Watchman’ is a more complex, repressed and deals with a psychic conflict. Was Harper Lee an unhappy person because of certain events she witnessed in her neighbourhood at the tender age of ten? Or is Jeffery Archer more cheery and radiant in comparison to Harper Lee?

Such are the vicissitudes of life, where strangely a sequel becomes the prequel.

Life too is full of synodic curves where there is no perpetual state ofachievement and happiness or joy. Therefore, one is intrigued to dissect, are happiness and calmness transitory states of mind and are interlinked with gloom-ridden thoughts and misadventures in life inextricably. H. H. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in his aphorism states that, ‘Opposite values are complementary.’

As per the esoteric Upanishads – Ishhasyamidamsarvamyatkinchjagatyamjagat Taintyaktainbhunjitha ma gridahkasyasviddhanam This implies whatever exists in the universe is associated and intrinsically related with the divinity of almighty God. Keeping God and divinity with the self, enjoy existence with abandon. Do not get attached to the mundane. To whom can the worldly treasures belong? In essence, an individual can revel in, luxuriate and relish physical possessions provided one is not attached, addicted or dependent upon them.

Dependence will only trigger misery and eventually a person would remain unhappy, Man, since time immemorial has always attempted to banish antipathetic thoughts and adopt efficacious thoughts to be happy, calm and contented. Quietening the mind to remain happy and calm appears to be an arduous task.

Happiness and calm increase our level of prana and energy and encompass our beings, spreading joy all around like a positive aura.

It needs to be appreciated that only an aerobicized mind and body can blossom. If the mind is rigid and immutable it can never be peaceful, happy or calm. To attain a perfect state of health, an individual needs to be mentally calm, steady and emotionally tender. This state of health emanates from the inner core of our being and manifests to the outward self, destroying all false glass ceilings.

Such a state in Sanskrit has been termed as Swathya.

It embodies both the physical and mental health and significantly connects with the cosmic consciousness or cosmic mind. Erudite scholars even term this as Indra. And human acts as the biggest impediment in achieving the state of equanimity – to remain happy and calm. In the Mahabharata war, Arjuna’s mind became fuzzy and foggy as he could not distinguish his relatives fromadversaries.

These Sisyphean and nugatory thoughts were annihilated by Lord Krishna by revealing his VishwaroopaDarshan. He displayed that Narayana was alone the creator and destructor of negative attributes and beings. Therefore, unflinching surrender to the Lord banishes destructivethoughts whereby an individual can be truly happy, tranquil, joyous and calm.

Answers to these questions cannot be quantified, but only appreciated through experience and experiential feelings. The lives of the Jeffrey Archer and Harper Lee were highly contrasting in nature. Both celebrated authors were imprisoned in prisons of their own creation. Is Jeffrey Archer calm and happy with the material success he has obtained despite the ignominy he faced? Or Harper Lee who did not produce prodigious work. Did she attain happiness and calmness in her solitude? This is a paradoxical situation which the former can perhaps answer but the latter has taken this secret to the grave.