Bappa Morya! Quick facts about Lord Ganesha

On the arrival (August 25) of our favourite god Ganesha, we bring to you some quick facts about the lord
- Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi marks the beginning of the 10-day festival that worships Lord Ganesha (also referred to as Ganapati).
- The festival starts with the installation of Ganesha idols (made of clay) in homes, or in temporary constructed public pandals. During the festival, daily aartis (prayers) are conducted along with offering of prasad which includes the Lord’s favourites like modak.
- The festival ends on the 10thday (but it differs every year, like the visarjan can be on the 11th or 12th day, like it is this year) with the beloved lord going back home to Mount Kailasha.
- There are four main rituals during the festival: Pranapratishhtha: The process of infusing the deity into a murti or idol; Shhodashopachara – 16 forms of paying tribute to Ganesha, Uttarpuja – Puja after which the idol could be shifted after it’s infusion, Ganpati Visarjan – immersion of the Idol in the river.
- It is observed throughout India, especially as a public event in the western states of India such as Maharashtra, Gujaratand Chhattisgarh, usually as a private home festival in other states such Goa,Karnataka,Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh where it overlaps with the Teej
- Ganesha is known by 108 different names and is the Lord of arts and sciences and the deva of wisdom. He is honoured at the start of rituals and ceremonies as he’s considered the God of beginnings. He’s widely and dearly referred to as Ganapati or Vinayaka.
- The earliest mention of Ganapati (which literally means‘guardian of the multitudes’), now considered equivalent to Ganesha or Vinayaka, is found in the Rigveda.
- Beyond textual interpretations, archaeological and epigraphical evidence suggest Ganesha had become popular, was revered before the 8th century CE and numerous images of him are traceable to 7th century or earlier. To give an example would be carvings at Hindu, Buddhist and Jain temples such as at the Ellora Caves, dated between the 5th and 8th century show Ganesha seated with Hindu goddesses. In Goa, Ganesha Chaturthi predates the Kadamba
- Although it is unknown when (or how) Ganesha Chaturthi started, it is said that the festival has been publicly celebrated in Punesince the era of Shivaji After the start of the British Raj, the Ganesha festival lost state patronage and became a private family celebration in Maharashtra until its revival by Indian freedom fighter and social reformer Lokmanya Tilak. Tilak was the one who initiated the concept of “Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav”.
- Mumbai has around 1000 sarvajanik ganesh pandals, 40% of it is taken by Ganesh idols installed in housing societies compounds and residential building compounds.
- The famous Ganapati in Mumbai are: Lalbaugcha Raja, Ganesh Galli Mumbaicha Raja, Girgaoncha Raja, Khetwadicha Ganaraj, Andhericha Raja, GSB Seva Kings Circle, Fortcha Raja.
- Ganesha Chaturthi was, for the first time, celebrated in London in 2005 by the Hindu Culture and Heritage Society, a Southall-based organisation, at the Vishwa Hindu Temple. Another celebration, organised by a Gujaratigroup, has been celebrated in Southend-on-Sea; annual celebrations are also held on the River Mersey in Liverpool.
- The Philadelphia Ganesha Festival is one of the most popular celebrations of Ganesha Chaturthi in North America, and it is also celebrated in Canada, Mauritius, Malaysia and Singapore. The Mauritius festival dates back to 1896, and the Mauritian government has made it a public holiday. In Malaysia and Singapore, the festival is more commonly known as Vinayagar Chaturthi because of the large Tamil-speaking Hindu minority.
- Pune has five Manache (respected and honoured) Ganpati namely: Kasba Ganapati (manacha first Ganapati), Tambdi Jogeshwari (manacha second Ganapati), Guruji Talim (manacha third Ganapati), Tulshibaug Ganapati (manacha fourth Ganapati), and Kesariwada Ganapati (manacha fifth Ganapati). These ganapatis command high respect and are the first ones to be immersed.
