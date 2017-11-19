Balancing the flow of energy in your home

PyraVastu and Feng Shui has been evolving since ancient times. Even in modern times lot of research is taking place to make it user friendly and practical to apply. System of Vastu and Feng Shui help us understand the property’s energy flow and its suitability to occupants. It can be applied right from plot selection, shape and size of the building, placement of each rooms, door and window positions, interiors, furniture placement, colours, shapes and designs, placement of art and much more.

Most of the people follow basic thumb rules and hardly understand the logic behind that rule. Each suggestion of Vastu and Feng Shui has some logic and reason. For instance, it is said that kitchen should be in Southeast (SE) corner of the house, what’s the reason behind this? People say its Agni corner, so have kitchen there. But there is science behind this. To understand this better, we need to understand the wind movement; generally, in India it is observed that the wind flows from SW to NE or NW to SE. Hence if the kitchen is located towards SW or Western, wind flowing from SW/NW will flow through the kitchen, which will pass on the food smell in entire house. This is the logic why Vastu recommends kitchen in SE. Also, when you have kitchen towards SE – East, early morning sun rays will enter the kitchen directly, which helps in cleaning off bacteria generated overnight. By understanding this concept, we realise that architecture and Vastu goes hand in hand. Vastu and Feng Shui is not at all against architecture or interior design.

It is important to understand the meaning of energy to understand Vastu and Feng Shui better. Energy means Shakti / Prana (in India), Chi (in China), Ki (in Japan), Kaa (In Egypt). Energy is an unseen force like an electric current, solar energy, lunar energy, kinetic energy, magnetic field, wind, and so on. According to the principles there are fundamentally two types of forces in the entire universe, which are equally opposite in nature. These two forces or energies are identified as Yang and Yin i.e. positive and negative. When these two forces meet and spark a beginning is created and the energy begins to dance, which is called “Bioforce” or Prana.

By observing day-to-day activities, it is observed that everything is in motion, everything keeps on changing. Electrons spin around a central nucleus in the atom; the earth rotates around its axis while orbiting the sun; day follows night; winter follows summer and then back to winter again. During the day human beings are in vertical position, are active and during the night human beings are in horizontal position, lie down and take rest.

The house is like living entity. It throbs, vibrates, and pulsates. Energy of premises affects the occupants. Energy is the unseen force, which cannot be seen but can be experienced (like the air in the atmosphere). Colours, shapes and design play a very important role in deciding whether it is yin or yang, hence it is very important to consider Vastu and Feng Shui principles at designing stage of the property.

By erecting buildings and homes without awareness of how the ‘interiors’ and ‘exteriors’ affects the energy, it unintentionally imbalances the energy field of property. This imbalance subsequently affects the body’s internal energy fields as each and everybody part/organ is directly connected with the living space. Energy works as the main nutrient of the property. Harmonious and balanced internal circulation of energy is very important for health and success.

Tips:

Avoid dark colours on walls.

If flooring is dark colour, it is important to have your walls light colour.

If you like using dark colour on walls, it is must to have flooring light colour.

Ceiling should be in white colour.

Sunlight must enter the house; hence it is recommended to have windows on East as well as on West or at least on one side. Make sure curtains are open for a while to allow the sunlight into the premises.