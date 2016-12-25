Atmantan: Wellness bona fide

Far from cookie-cutter stay options, Atmantan could be the lakeside retreat which is a life-changing experience crammed into days which will leave you transformed writes Misbaah Mansuri

The depredations of time and constant pressures at work and home push even strongest of souls to the brink of powerlessness. On such days, our inner strength begins to dip down and it becomes necessary to invoke the courage that hides inside the dark crevices of our souls to come out and fight for us. The best way to deal with this is to soak your aura into tranquillity with a detox holiday!

Atmantan, a three-hour drive from Mumbai could well be the perfect solution to these dilemmas. Particularly in the monsoons when the rain-soaked hills and cascading waterfall transform the wellness destination into a magical haven.

A healing holiday

With a growing understanding that a healthy mind leads to a healthy life, the wellness retreat offers coaching in mindfulness, meditation and yoga, helping sufferers of a modern-living burnout to reconnect their body, mind and soul. It cuts out stress through A-grade nutrition, spa therapies and mindfulness. “Wellness holidays today is about exploring the healthy you and giving yourself the time and space to invest in your personal well-being, may it be physical, mental or spiritual. Today educated and well-read people realise this and take their wellness holidays atleast once or twice a year,” explain Mr and Mrs Kapur, Founders, Atmantan Wellness Resort.

Healthy honeymooning

Hooking into a global trend for holistic honeymoons where mindfulness is the buzzword, healthy honeymoons deliver stress release. “Honeymoons are about spending precious time with your partner and when wellness is added to that mix, it becomes a perfect start to the happily ever after. After all, a couple who does wellness together stays together,” add Mr and Mrs Kapur. These wellness honeymoons offer deeper perspective and set a positive path for the rest of the life together for a couple!

A digital detox

Spread over 42 acres in a valley adjoining the Mulshi Lake with countless waterfalls, stepping in the property itself could melt away your stress of urban lifestyle. Although allowed in rooms, phones and electronic devices are forbidden once outside in order to preserve the serenity and calming energy of the surroundings. It will allow families to spend more time together while letting their mind to empty off everything except for appreciation for the shared moment. “Leaving behind the demands of the virtual world at the retreat, we experienced serenity that accompanied the absence of technology,” says Shruti Kedia, a home-maker.

Eat-well detox

With a fly-and-flop holidays, everything is done in excess – you drink all the drinks, eat all the food and you’re exhausted when you return. Now people want to create some space for themselves: to sleep, eat well and have a digital detox is a luxury these days. A wellness holiday or honeymoon is an opportunity for people not wanting to overwhelm their bodies with junk “It is about eating right. Food can be therapeutic if consumed in the tandem of wellness,” propagates the food philosophy at Atmantan.

The ‘spacial’ journey

Two spa treatments every day won’t seem a big deal at the retreat because when you are here, indulging in a spa sojourn goes without saying. There is a choice of daily massage on your package. You can either choose from an aromatherapy, abhyanga or an invigorating spa therapy. The potentiality of attractive music coupled with great techniques of therapists will open your eyes to your inner self.

The result?

At the end of your wellness journey, you will be surprised to see the change in you. The result will be a calm mind, healthier body and most importantly, the change in the overall demeanour which is the best thing you bring back home. You will start listening to your body and won’t overwhelm it with unnecessary food apart from balancing your emotional environment with an awareness of the indispensability of wellness in your life! The hypnotic quality of peace will take over, dialogues will slow down and you will go back to the same place where you came from but with a handle on all things that bog you down, all ready to take over the world. The very reason why we need to start opting for wellness holidays!