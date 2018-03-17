Amul-ya Bharat: Here are the best recent satirical ads by Amul

Amul ads are known for puns and satire on current affairs. It’s common to peek outside the window of the car and try to spot the new Amul ad to see their ads. They are witty and relevant to everyday news, which makes them unique and interesting. Here are the best recent Amul ads that will bring a smile on the face:

A tribute to Stephan Hawking after he passed away

Shooter Manu Bhaker on winning gold medals

French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to India

Actor Gary Goldman on winning Oscars

President Justin Trudeau’s visit to India

Amul’s advertisement on the festival of colours Holi

Cricketer Imran Khan’s third wedding