Amul-ya Bharat: Here are the best recent satirical ads by Amul
Amul ads are known for puns and satire on current affairs. It’s common to peek outside the window of the car and try to spot the new Amul ad to see their ads. They are witty and relevant to everyday news, which makes them unique and interesting. Here are the best recent Amul ads that will bring a smile on the face:
A tribute to Stephan Hawking after he passed away
Shooter Manu Bhaker on winning gold medals
French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to India
Actor Gary Goldman on winning Oscars
President Justin Trudeau’s visit to India
Amul’s advertisement on the festival of colours Holi
Cricketer Imran Khan’s third wedding