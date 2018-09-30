Adulterous by nature! Adultery is not an assault on the sanctity of marital institution

Sumit Paul maintains that adultery is not an assault on the sanctity of the institution of marriage

On September 27, the SC archived the archaic Section 497 on adultery. Now with this monumental verdict, adultery is decriminalised in India. The ‘Violation of marital bed or vow’ is now shorn of criminality.

‘Adultery is ingrained in the psyche of homo sapiens,’ opined Havelock Ellis, the Darwin of Sex, in his book ‘Psychology of sex’ many moons ago. Infidelity or adultery is indeed inveterate in all of us and it’s our intrinsic nature to ‘look for greener pastures’, to use a euphemism. Adultery is not an assault on the sanctity of marital institution. The problem with the mankind is its failure to understand the dynamics of sex and human sexuality.

Infidelity is as old as the hills. Men as well as women tend to indulge in adultery. Remember, if man is polygamous by nature, woman is also polyandrous. The patriarchal territorial nature of man in his relationships, especially sexual in nature, made sexual adventurism in the ambit of marriage, companionship or togetherness a cardinal sin.

With the advent of organized religions, the criminalisation of sexual morality and mores assumed greater significance. Sex, per se, became a taboo and all its ramifications like homosexuality, incest, adultery etc. also became immoral. This negatively impacted our sexual evolution. In the words of Sigmund Freud, ‘Humans didn’t evolve sexually, they rather devolved sexually’.

The constant moral conflict between sexual promiscuity and abstinence became the fulcrum of human evolution. The Semitic religions viz, Judaism, Christianity and Islam and their scriptures are manifestations of this conflict that intrigued mankind ever since we started letting our lives be governed and regulated by these ‘holy’ books.

The Eastern religious consciousness also contributed to it. The extreme moral tussle in Hinduism and Buddhism exacerbated the whole caboodle of sexual freedom and choice of multiple partners. If, in the Mahabharata, one comes across sage Jamdagni ordering his son Parshuram to behead his mother Renuka as she thought of another man for a fraction of a second, the same epic is replete with instances of adultery. All Duryodhan’s 8 wives were knowingly sleeping around with other men and the brothers of Duryodhan, and Duryodhan also emulated them on this count (read Belvalkar’s unexpurgated Mahabharat, Volume-3, available at Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute (BORI), Pune). Even Draupadi’s role as a wife of the five Pandavas, gave a high-five to consensual adultery, to quote Bimal Krishna Matilal, the Spalding Professor of Eastern Religions and Ethics at Oxford who succeeded Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan. Even Radhakrishnan subtly hinted at (acceptable) adulterous episodes in Hinduism’s holiest books in his book Hindu Way of Life.

While writing a treatise on the Mahabharata, BORI’s VS Sukhthankar, had to concede that the Mahabharata was an account of rampant adultery. Eastern sexual consciousness blossomed in Tantra of Hinduism and Vajrayan of Buddhism. Adultery as an idea or a concept didn’t bother or cloud the eastern psyche. That’s why, Niyog – a woman choosing her sexual partner – was never frowned upon.

The idea of ‘marital infidelity’ came much later when marriage was seen as a certificate to lend legality to the progeny. According to the social psychologists Dolmer and Wren Shepherd, ‘Adultery became a tad questionable, if not tarnished, because of the obscurity involved in it while determining the parentage of the child.’

Since man and woman are predominantly sexual explorers, finding a different partner than one’s regular one is a natural phenomenon and it is our primordial or pristine nature. We cannot deny this, however hard we may try.

Despite sociological evolution of humans putting mockers on rampant sexual adventurism, basic sexual exploration has never got dimmed. That’s why, a man will always fantasise about another woman even if he has a paragon of beauty as his wife or a partner. The same can be said about the female species. In other words, adultery is an instinctive behaviour. It’s an instinct that’s deep-rooted in our subconscious. To fight it is to fight the very basics of human mental and sexual make-up. Society has however always chosen to live in a state of denial about it. Perhaps it is time to realise that non-clandestine adultery is an acceptable human behaviour and even a sign of sexual maturity.