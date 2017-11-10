When someone says ‘School’ the things that come to our mind are books, backpacks, benches classrooms, halls, and blackboard (or digital boards). But that may be our view of schooling. There are several other ways how you can get an education and learn infinite things in the process. Learning doesn’t always come in a confined classrooms, it can be done anywhere and anytime. Much to your surprise, there are schools that teach witchcraft and prostitution. Today on the occasion of National Education Day, we tour you to the 7 unusual schools around the world.

Witch School, Salem

The school teaches witchcraft as their main subject and those aspire to become witches and magicians this is the place to be. One can visit the school’s physical location or opt for online learning. The school was initially located in Roseville, Chicago but was moved to Salem as it came under fire from the Christian community who organised protests. Some even sprinkled holy water on the vehicles for protection. Salem was chosen as it has its own witch community.

Trabajo Ya, Spain

Prostitution is legal in Spain. A school called ‘Trabajo Ya’ meaning ‘Work Now’ teaches prostitution and its tricks of the trade. The school offers a course in professional prostitution and the training lasts for a week with both theory and practical sessions.

Harvey Milk School, New York

Named after popular gay rights activist and politician Harvey Milk, the school was built to cater to the needs of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and students who are discriminated in regular schools. In 2003, the school received heavy criticism and cruelties from the public and it even faced lawsuits seeking an end to government funding for the school.

Train Platform School, India

The school is the brainchild of Inderjit Khurana, a school teacher, who used to commute by train to work decided to educate kids begging on the platforms and streets. Initially, she would teach children on the platform by writing with chalk on the ground. Her dreams came true in 1985 after she established Ruchika Social Service Organisation that works to provide shelters and medical care for abandoned children and train young adults for basic jobs. Though Khurana died in 2010, her legacy continues even today.

Boat School, Bangladesh

Bangladesh is strongly impacted by climate change making it difficult for children to access regular education. To battle the challenge, NGO Shidhulai Swanirvar Sanstha came up with a brilliant idea. They created around 100 schools and health care centres that can float. Each school is equipped with internet, library, and computer. The school picks the students from the dock and after the class is over the students are dropped to their homes and another batch of students are picked up.

Forest Kindergarten, throughout Europe

These outdoor preschools encourage kids to interact with getting rid of the rigid structure of a classroom and interact with their surroundings by getting in touch with nature. Students are asked to built things using materials found in the forest.

Sudbury School, USA

The school practices a form of schooling wherein children decide their timetable and learn as a by-product of ordinary experience. The students have complete responsibility for what and how they learn. The school runs by a direct democracy where students and staff have an equal vote.