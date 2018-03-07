5 women who became social media celebrities overnight

5 Indian women who became social media celebrities overnight!
As kids, we always wanted to become famous. We dreamt of photographers running behind us for a glimpse or sharing the same frame with celebrities. But little did we know the internet era would make this happen and fulfil several of those dreams (if not everyone’s!). These faces soon became wallpapers and memes. Most people get famous because of their talent, hard work and artistic skills, there are people who got famous because of their good timing, luck or just because of any reason. Today we discuss 5 women who got famous overnight, all thanks to the internet.
Madhura Honey
The young lady – identified as Madhura Honey – in a red shirt and blue trouser walked with the Indian contingent in the London Olympics 2012 opening parade alongside Beijing Games bronze medallist Sushil Kumar. While India’s female athletes were dressed in yellow saris and blue blazers, she was seen in a shirt and trouser. She gate-crashed the parade and looked slightly over-excited. Her presence humiliated the Indian delegation as she was seen walking at the front of the country’s athletes. Her photographs went viral and soon memes were created. Later, she deactivated her Facebook account and had to face an inquiry into how she managed to walk with the Indian contingent without any permission.
Saima Hussain Mir
In 2016, when Shah Rukh Khan visited a college in Pune to promote his film Raees, it was not the King of Bollywood who grabbed all the eye-balls. But Saima Hussain Mir, a student from Srinagar was seen in a selfie clicked by the actor – leading to instant fame. Saima was seen wearing an olive green t-shirt standing in the front row while SRK took the selfie. Soon the search began on the internet for the girl and there were people who wanted to marry her.
Priya Prakash Varrier
The latest to feature in the list is Priya Prakash Varrier, who took the internet by storm with her wink and expressions in the video in the Malayalam song ‘Oru Adaar Love’ that went viral. Since the video was released in Valentine’s week, soon she became the crush of our nation and memes were all around. In the video, she is seen doing a see-saw with her eyebrows followed by a wink and a flirtatious smile. The 18-year-old from Kerala is an actor and model by profession.
Kusum Shrestha
Popularly known as the Nepali Sabjiwali, the vegetable seller in Nepal was all over the internet, thanks to the internet. Kusum’s picture was clicked by a photographer Roopchandra Mahajan in a local market when she was heading to the local market with a basket hanging over her head.
Dhinchak Pooja
Who doesn’t know Dhinchak Pooja? The cringe pop queen went insanely viral on the internet with her song ‘Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj’. Her fame also led her to the controversial TV reality show Big Boss Season 11 and Entertainment Ki Raat. She has over a million followers on her YouTube Channel.
