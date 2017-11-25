26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Saluting the unsung heroes ‘Mumbai Police dog squad’

On November 26, 2008, Mumbai witnessed one of the worst terrorist attacks in the Indian history. Ten terrorists from Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorised the city for over four days killing up to 166 people and gravely wounding at least 300. The terrorists targeted city’s some of the best-known locations, alarming us how vulnerable Mumbai was to terror. These terror-stricken days also witnessed some of the extraordinary acts of bravery by not only civilians and security forces but also from our furry friends. This is the story of unsung heroes – Max, Ceaser, Tiger, and Sultan – the sniffers who saved countless lives while sniffing out bombs during the Mumbai terror attack. After their retirement, the canines were adopted by animal lover Fizzaz Shah and were staying at a retirement home in Virar, with other 400 animals many of them were rescued. All four of them were best buddies and were part of the bomb-search operations for more than a decade, including the 2006 train serial blasts and 2011 bomb blasts in Zaveri Bazaar.

Max

Born in 2004, Max was a puppy when he was bought by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad. He was sent to a training centre in Pune and was inducted into the squad in 2005. During 26/11, Max saved countless lives by detecting 8 kg of RDX, 25 grenades, four detonators, ball bearings and other shrapnel. He was awarded a gold medal for his bravery during the Mumbai attacks and was felicitated by Amitabh Bachchan who placed the medal on Max. He also found explosives at sites of 7/11 bombings in 2006 and 2011 Zaveri Bazaar blasts. Max served Mumbai Police for 10 years and retired in 2015. On April 8, 2016, Max passed away of old age. He was laid to rest wrapped in a tricolour. After Max’s funeral, his three companions – Caesar, Tiger, and Sultan – refused to leave his grave. When they were not around his grave, they would visit his kennel.

Sultan

Sultan and Tiger were childhood buddies and worked for the Goregaon Unit of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS). Sultan helped in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks investigations. Post-retirement he was sent to the Virar retirement home in May 2015. On June 18, 2016, he passed away due to a kidney ailment at the age of 11. Sultan’s body was wrapped in Indian flag and was cremated next to Max.

Tiger

Tiger is the third sniffer who helped Mumbai Police to detect bombs during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. After the attacks, he was on duty for several days outside the Taj Mahal hotel in Colaba. He retired in May 2015 and had made Virar retirement centre his home since then. The 12-year-old was suffering from lung infection and was being treated for the same. He had slowed down after his buddy Sultan passed away. He breathed his last on July 22, 2016. His funeral was performed with full state honours and was attended by his buddy Ceaser and other dogs from the farmhouse. After Tiger passed away, his only survivor buddy Ceaser just sat down beside his body and refused to move. Max, Sultan, and Tiger passed within four months.

Caesar

The white labrador Caesar was three months old when a Mumbai Police bought him and he was six months old when he was admitted to a training centre in Pune. He was part of the Mumbai Police’s Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) from 2005 to 2013. During the Mumbai terror attack, he saved several lives by sniffing out two hand grenades at the CSMT railway station and 8 kg of RDX from the Taj Hotel area. He was also part of the search team at the Nariman House. In the past, he was part of the bomb-search operation in the 2006 train blasts and 2011 serial blasts in Mumbai. After his buddies and colleagues Max, Sultan, and Tiger passed away, he went into depression. He was suffering from arthritis and other old age ailments and was admitted to the Animal Hospital in Parel. Though he recovered there was a relapse. On Oct 14, 2016, at the age of 13, he died of a heart attack. His body was laid to rest in a tricolor wrapped around his body. His funeral was attended by his handlers from the Bomb and Detection Squad (Goregaon Police).