26/11 Mumbai attacks: 10 fast facts about the horrific attacks that brought the city to halt

November 26, 2008, is one of the darkest days in the Indian history. Ten terrorists from the terror group Laskar-e-Taiba (LeT) carried out a series of shooting and bombing attacks for four days killing 164 people and injuring over 300. Attacks were carried out at CSMT Railway station, The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Oberoi Trident Hotel, Nariman House, Cama and Albless Hospital, Leopold Cafe, Metro Cinema and a lane behind the Times of India building and St. Xavier’s College. There were also explosions at Mazgaon and in a taxi at Vile Parle. On the 9th anniversary of the Mumbai attacks, we bring to you 10 facts about the 26/11 Mumbai attacks you probably didn’t know.

24 young men were trained for the Mumbai attacks in Muzzafarabad. The training comprised of commando training, combat training, and indoctrination. From the 24, only 10 were selected for the task.

The attacks were planned several months in advance. The attackers used at least three SIM cards purchased on the India-Bangladesh border. There were also reports that a SIM card was purchased in the US state New Jersey.

The 10 terrorists entered Mumbai via the coastal route in inflatable speedboats. Six of them alighted at the Macchimar Nagar when asked them about their identity by the local fishermen, they introduced themselves as students. While the other four alighted at Badhwar Park in Cuffe Parade and when being asked about their identity they told the fishermen to mind their own business. The fishermen reported the incident to police authorities but were not taken seriously.

Before landing in Mumbai, the attackers consumed LSG, cocaine, and steroids to keep them awake and active.

Ajmal Kasab, the only terrorist captured alive, was booked under various acts including Arms Act, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, Explosives Act, Customs Act, Waging war against the country and other various sections of Railway Act. Among the various offenses registered against him, he was also booked for entering railway premises without a proper ticket.

During the Nariman House operation, NSG commandos reached onto the roof by fast-roping from helicopters. But before alighting on the Nariman House’s roof, due to pilot’s mistake the commandos were dropped in the wrong building.

Assistant sub-inspector of Mumbai Police and a retired army man Tukaram Omble laid down his life to nab the lone surviving terrorist Ajmal Kasab. Omble was awarded the Ashoka Chakra for extraordinary bravery and valor in the line of duty.

Jamaat-Ud-Dawa leader Hafiz Saeed is said to be the mastermind behind the attacks. It is said that Saeed planned and executed the entire plan from Pakistan. He was placed under house arrest in Pakistan in January 2017 but since November 23 he has been set free by a Judicial Review Board of Judges in the Lahore Court. His freedom has come barely four days before the 9th anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

US officials believe that the Lashkar-e-Taiba militants were provided assistance by the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) officers.