It’s March! The Women’s history month. Being a woman is hard. There is so much to do from taking care of families to excelling at jobs to breaking stereotypes. Each woman is powerful in her own right, encouraging others to move towards success. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, we bring to you 15 motivational quotes by women – from actresses to athletes, designers to leaders – all women, these are quotes to live by. Save them, pin them or make your wallpaper, whenever you need a little motivation in life read them again and again. Here you go!

15 quotes stated by some extraordinary women for women that you need to read! 01 Oprah Winfrey (American media proprietor and talk show host) Think like a queen. A queen is not afraid to fail. Failure is another steppingstone to greatness.

02 Eleanor Roosevelt (Former First Lady of the United States) A woman is like a tea bag - you can't tell how strong she is until you put her in hot water.

03 Coco Chanel (French fashion designer) A girl should be two things: classy and fabulous.

04 Chanda Kochhar (MD, ICICI Bank) I urge all women to believe in themselves and in the fact that they are capable of running a successful professional life as well as family life.

05 Margaret Thatcher (Former British Prime Minister) If you want something said, ask a man; if you want something done, ask a woman.

06 Miranda Kerr (Australian model) I want to encourage women to embrace their own uniqueness. Because just like a rose is beautiful, so is a sunflower, so is a peony. I mean, all flowers are beautiful in their own way, and that's like women too.

07 Helen Keller (American Author) Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. Nothing can be done without hope and confidence.

08 Lucille Ball (American actress) I’d rather regret the things I’ve done than regret the things I haven’t done.

09 Leymah Gbowee (Liberian peace activist) You can never leave footprints that last if you are always walking on tiptoe.

10 Dolly Parton (American singer-songwriter) If you don’t like the road you’re walking, start paving another one.

11 Jennie Finch (American Olympian) I may be wearing makeup, but I can throw a fastball by you at the same time.

12 Hillary Clinton (Former First Lady of the United States) Take criticism seriously, but not personally. If there is truth or merit in the criticism, try to learn from it. Otherwise, let it roll right off you.

13 Eleanor Roosevelt (Former First Lady of the United States) Learn from the mistakes of others. You can’t live long enough to make them all yourself.

14 Tory Burch (American fashion designer) I’m always perpetually out of my comfort zone.

15 Angelina Jolie (American actress) If you don’t get out of the box you’ve been raised in, you won’t understand how much bigger the world is.