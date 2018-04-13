Zuber K. Khan to play a negative role in an upcoming film

Zuber K. Khan, after playing a negative role in a television show like “Shapath”, says he wanted to test if he can play a negative character in films as well. Zuber, who is in news for exiting the TV show “Kasam: Tere Pyaar Ki”, will be seen in a negative role in an upcoming film.

“It was a conscious decision. I have been wanting to try different roles and genres,” he said. “In my previous film ‘The Dream Job’, I played a serious banker, and then did a little comic role in TV show ‘Kasam’ and a negative role in ‘Khunkhar — Super Cops vs Super Villains’. And now I got the chance to play a negative character in this film. So I wanted to test out if I can play a negative character in films too,” Zuber added.

The actor, who was also a part of the film “Lekar Hum Deewana Dil”, feels that an actor should always be true to his character. “I think there should be versatility in the roles you play. If you give your all and stay true to the character, irrespective of it being a positive or negative one, people will love it,” he said.

Asked if he will consider working in TV after finishing his Bollywood films, Zuber said: “Of course. I decided to work in TV shows because I wanted to try it. After these films are done, I would love to work in a good show again. I was playing the second lead in ‘Kasam…’ and I would love to work as the lead the next time. I had already started receiving offers for lead, but I was waiting for my contract to end and now that it has, I am looking forward to more opportunities.”

Zuber will be busy shooting for “BlackIshq”, a horror and thriller film with Sapna Chaudhary, and in “Nainital” with Diana Khan. The actor has bagged three more films which are in pre-production.