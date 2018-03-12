Zero: Will Abhay Deol break Katrina Kaif’s heart?

In Aanand L Rai’s upcoming film Zero, Katrina Kaif will be reeling from heartbreak and the reason will be Abhay Deol. Yes, Abhay Deol, who will be next seen as a love interest of Katrina Kaif in the film, Zero, will break Kat’s heart.

A source close to the maker quoted a popular daily, “Abhay plays the boyfriend who dumps Katrina in the film. He will shoot most of his scenes with her. Even though it’s a cameo, he agreed to do it instantly because of his relationship with Aanandji, with whom he has had successful collaborations like Raanjhanaa (2013) and Happy Bhag Jayegi (2016).”

It seems like Abhay Deol will be seen in an extended cameo in the film. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma are also playing the lead roles in the film. Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen playing the role of a vertically challenged person in the film, reports suggest that he isn’t the only one who is struggling with a challenge, while Anushka Sharma is playing a role of struggling scientist in the film.

Zero is slated to release on December 21, 2018.