Zero! When Katrina Kaif turned Shah Rukh Khan’s media manager
Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan has referred to Katrina Kaif as his media manager in the latest picture shared by himself on his Twitter page. The photo features Shah Rukh, Katrina, and Anand L Rai. We can see Shah Rukh lazily sleeping on the chair with his eyes closed and Katrina cutely pointing out at the superstar. Well, Rai is seen giving a smile in the picture.
The Badshah of Bollywood took Twitter on Friday night and shared it with a funny caption. He wrote, “When the company is sooo scintillating & exciting that u can’t keep ur eyes open! Serves them right for calling me to early morning shoots for #Zero (Pic courtesy: Katrina my media manager )”.
When the company is sooo scintillating & exciting that u can’t keep ur eyes open! Serves them right for calling me to early morning shoots for #Zero ( Pic courtesy: Katrina my media manager ) pic.twitter.com/eNnzchfVV0
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2018
Anand L Rai’s film Zero is set to release on December 21, in which Shah Rukh will portraying a dwarf character. Katrina will be seen as superstar and Anushka will be act a mentally challenged girl in the film.
Well, now talking about Anushka’s role, a source said that she is playing a struggling scientist. According to a report in Bollywoodlife.com, sources were quoted saying that, “While everyone thinks that only Shah Rukh Khan has a special role in the film with a disability, they will be surprised to know that Anushka and Katrina’s characters also face various challenges. While everyone knows Katrina plays a diva, nobody knows that she is also an alcoholic in the movie. She battles with alcoholism, which affects her life in various ways. Anushka, on the other hand plays a struggling scientist. The makers are trying to keep these details a secret because they don’t want to give out too much information.”
According to another report, Shah Rukh has become the most searched celeb on ‘Wikipedia’. He has beaten big Hollywood stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Dwayne Johnson, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise and Ryan Reynolds. The top five celebs are Kim Kardashian, Shah Rukh Khan, Angelina Jolie, Leonardo DiCaprio and Dwayne Johnson.