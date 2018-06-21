Zero-to-hero is my favourite genre: Filmmaker Omung Kumar

Fall of the opposites into a blind alley It was an extraordinary alliance which took everyone by surprise when three years ago the BJP and the Peoples’ Democratic…

India needs to be wary of foxy China India can ill afford to be coy with China. The Chinese are spreading their tentacles all across Asia and there…

Bad loans: Advantage NBFCs & private banks Last week, in his annual letter to shareholders of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Uday Kotak, the managing director, stated that private…

PM Narendra Modi’s green mission is lost in haze Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a self-declared environment buff. His government’s policy on environment, however, is as hazy as the…