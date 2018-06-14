Zero teaser: Dwarf Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s chemistry is the highlight of the ‘Bro code’

The teaser of ‘Zero’ has entertainment written all over it. What’s most noticeable is the immense belief that Shah Rukh Khan has in himself as an entertainer who loves to take risks and treads on the path that has never been travelled before.
Class body language and immense belief makes Shah Rukh Khan as Babua Singh as an unforgettable phenomenon. A splash of classic Urdu poetry is an appetizer for a worldwide arena that’s aching to applaud an unusual story directed by Aanand L Rai who loves to blend entertainment with subtext!
Jaaved Jeffery’s voice over is a big highlight of the teaser of ‘Zero’. Bass hai, gravitas hai and dumdaar hai. The Voice over is a star in itself! Very nicely written lines too!
Love between Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan is clearly visible. The chemistry between the two Pathans is surely going to break the internet today! No two ways about that. They dance together, smile at each other fondle and Shah Rukh even kisses Salman. The arena of Bollywood all across the world will erupt in euphoria.
Also, don’t forget to watch Shah Rukh Khan’s t-shirt closely.