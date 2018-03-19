‘Zero’ star Katrina Kaif to join mother for visit to school for underprivileged students in Tamil Nadu

Mumbai: Actor Katrina Kaif , who is currently busy with shooting for Aanand L Rai’s Zero and rehearsing for the upcoming Dabangg Tour in Pune will take some time off to visit the students of Mountain View School in Tamil Nadu.

Mountain View School, located in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu was opened in 2015 as part of Relief Project India, to provide English-medium education to underprivileged students. Katrina’s mother Suzanne has long been associated with the school and has been teaching there as well. Katrina will take a day off to join her mother and has planned a day full of activities with the students there.

A source said, “Katrina has a choc-o-bloc schedule but despite it all will take a day off to fly to Tamil Nadu and meet the students of Mountain View School.”

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan shared a picture where he was recreated a scene from his classic movie Darr on the sets of ‘Zero’. SRK posed with an ice cream in his hand in front of Katrina’s poster a awesome and Katrina replied him by posting a picture “Icecream ke baad’.

Zero also stars Anushka Sharma Shah Rukh Khan and the film is helmed by Aanand L Rai. In the film, Shah Rukh playing a vertically challenged character, Katrina essaying role of superstar.

The film is scheduled to release on December 21.