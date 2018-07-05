‘ZERO’: Shah Rukh Khan to be seen doing underwater scenes in dwarf film; read full story
Shah Rukh Khan, who is known for doing versatile roles in his career, has recently shot some tough underwater scenes for his upcoming film, Zero. Yes, reportedly during a long schedule in New York, SRK had to shoot for some underwater sequences for the film.
A source quoted DNA saying, “During the long schedule in New York, SRK had to shoot for a sequence under water. It was a difficult portion and the shoot was gruelling, but he wrapped up the whole portion in just a day’s time.”
Well, SRK is currently enjoying a family holiday in Spain. His upcoming Aanand L Rai’s directorial, Zero is a story of two incomplete individuals and has the actor essaying a vertically-challenged person. The film also stars Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and Tigmanshu Dhulia in key roles. Zero is all set to release on December 21, 2018.