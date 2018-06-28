Zero: Shah Rukh Khan misses Anushka Sharma; here’s why the actor wants her back
After wrapping up the shoot of Aanand L Rai’s Zero, Anushka Sharma took to her social media page and shared a photo posing with Shah Rukh Khan and the director. However, SRK went on to express how much he would miss the actress.
Anushka had posted the photo stating, “Zero is all heart. Zero is these two wonderful people & everything they’ve endeavoured to create. Zero is me going on this journey with them. What a pleasure it’s been.Big hug @aanandlrai & @iamsrk for your belief & to #KatrinaKaif for being the amaze one that she is! #ZeroWrap”
Badshah Khan took to Twitter and gave a sweet reply to Anushka saying, “My lov u r a pleasure 2 work with. Wouldn’t go on a journey like this without u. Miss u.Can v call u back for a day!”
The film Zero also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role and is slated to release on December 21, 2018. In the movie, Shah Rukh is seen playing the role of a vertically challenged person, who is a huge fan of Katrina. She plays an actress in the film. On the other hand, Anushka will be seen as a scientist in the movie.