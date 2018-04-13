‘Zero’: Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif shoot for a catchy dance number

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif recently shot for a dance number for their upcoming film ‘Zero’. The duo are busy with the shooting of the movie, which also stars Anushka Sharma. Katrina was spotted on the sets of the movie wearing a kanjeevaram saree. Her gorgeous look got people talking about the particular look.

A source revealed to a leading daily, “A special sari look for Katrina was designed for this song. In the film, she plays an actress who is dealing with life, post a terrible break-up and becomes a chronic alcoholic, whereas Shah Rukh plays a midget who is besotted by her.” After completing the shoot, Katrina headed to London to spend time with her family and complete some work commitments. Zero is set to hit the theatres on December 21, 2018.

Earlier, in an interview with a leading daily, Katrina spoke about the film stating, “Zero is also a film which will have something for everyone. All of us will come out of theatres, with a different take on life.” She further added “Zero is SRK’s baby. He is so deeply involved with the technology part of his films that half the work is done there. He has set up a technology team and put together some of the best people in the business for it. So on that front, I can close my eyes and trust him blindly because I know the level he’s trying to achieve with this film.”