Zeenat’s ‘Laila’ vs Sunny’s ‘Laila’: Raees Choreography takes the cream

It’s hard to improve a classic one. It is also hard to keep eyeballs and attention on oneself when sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan. Sunny Leone manages both in ‘Laila Main Laila’, new song from upcoming Raees which is a remixed version of Zeenat Aman’s original disco number from 1980s film ‘Qurbani’.

One cannot compare her moves to the sensual Zeenat Aman in the original song as both of them play different roles in their respective versions. Meanwhile Zeenat Aman was more of a singer in a bar; Sunny Leone is a desi bar dancer. Also both of them sport different styles of attire. Shah Rukh Khan Shares screen space with Sunny Leone in the song but does not dance as he is in a passive capacity, sporting a blank yet menacing look. There is segment where Sunny is trying to seduce Shah Rukh are spot on.

The art direction is a plus point as the setting complements the tone of the song and the colours of Sunny Leone’s attire. Ram Sampath’s recreated version of the original Qurbani track composed by Kalyanji-Anandji could not have been better than this. The music as well as the visuals of the song is digging. The original lyrics by Indeevar have been retained with additional lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar. Pawani Pandey also does full justice to the song and Bosco-Caesar’s choreography serve as the icing on the top.

Raees also stares Mahira Khan, playing the love interest of Shah Rukh Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui who is playing role of a cop.

Watch the song here:

