Zee Cine Awards 2018: Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez dazzle on the red carpet

As expected, Zee Cine Awards 2018 rolled out the star-studded red carpet at the MMRDA Grounds on Tuesday. Bollywood’s big stars were spotted at their best. From Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Sridevi, Jacqueline Fernandez every single star walked the red carpet. The actors arrived at the red carpet in great style.

Alia wore a stunning blue embellished one while Priyanka Chopra wore pink-off shoulder dress. Katrina chose to go desi with a cream lehenga, flaunting her toned abs. Jacqueline Fernandez wore a blush pink Dar Sara dress and Sridevi wore a golden silk saree with a thick necklace. Ranveer Singh attended the event in his classy quirky style wearing a satin maroon suit with floral print and a blue bow tie. Shahid wore a checkered jacket while Sidharth Malhotra looked dapper in black suit.

Check out the red carpet pictures below: