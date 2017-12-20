Free Press Journal
Zee Cine Awards 2018: Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez dazzle on the red carpet

— By Priyanka Vartak | Dec 20, 2017 03:37 pm
Katrina Kaif attends the 'Zee Cine Awards 2018' ceremony in Mumbai. / AFP PHOTO / Sujit Jaiswal

As expected, Zee Cine Awards 2018 rolled out the star-studded red carpet at the MMRDA Grounds on Tuesday. Bollywood’s big stars were spotted at their best. From Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Sridevi, Jacqueline Fernandez every single star walked the red carpet. The actors arrived at the red carpet in great style.

Alia wore a stunning blue embellished one while Priyanka Chopra wore pink-off shoulder dress. Katrina chose to go desi with a cream lehenga, flaunting her toned abs. Jacqueline Fernandez wore a blush pink Dar Sara dress and Sridevi wore a golden silk saree with a thick necklace. Ranveer Singh attended the event in his classy quirky style wearing a satin maroon suit with floral print and a blue bow tie. Shahid wore a checkered jacket while Sidharth Malhotra looked dapper in black suit.

Check out the red carpet pictures below:


Shahid Kapoor attends the ‘Zee Cine Awards 2018’ ceremony in Mumbai on December 19, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Sujit Jaiswal

Shahid Kapoor (L) and Sidharth Malhotra (R) attend the ‘Zee Cine Awards 2018’ ceremony in Mumbai on December 19, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Sujit Jaiswal

Varun Dhawan attends the ‘Zee Cine Awards 2018’ ceremony in Mumbai on December 19, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Sujit Jaiswal

Karan Johar attends the ‘Zee Cine Awards 2018’ ceremony in Mumbai on December 19, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Sujit Jaiswal

Alia Bhatt attends the ‘Zee Cine Awards 2018’ ceremony in Mumbai on December 19, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Sujit Jaiswal

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt pose at the ‘Zee Cine Awards 2018’ event in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. PTI Photo

Ranveer Singh attends the ‘Zee Cine Awards 2018’ ceremony in Mumbai on December 19, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Sujit Jaiswal

Katrina Kaif attends the ‘Zee Cine Awards 2018’ ceremony in Mumbai on December 19, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Sujit Jaiswal

Bhumi Pednekar arrives to attend the ‘Zee Cine Awards 2018’ event in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. PTI Photo

Urvashi Rautela poses during the ‘Zee Cine Awards 2018’ event in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. PTI Photo

Taapsee Pannu attends the ‘Zee Cine Awards 2018’ ceremony in Mumbai on December 19, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Sujit Jaiswal

Radhika Apte attends the ‘Zee Cine Awards 2018’ ceremony in Mumbai on December 19, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Sujit Jaiswal

Sridevi attends the ‘Zee Cine Awards 2018’ ceremony in Mumbai on December 19, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Sujit Jaiswal

Priyanka Chopra (L) and Sridevi (R) attend the ‘Zee Cine Awards 2018’ ceremony in Mumbai on December 19, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Sujit Jaiswal

Priyanka Chopra (L) producer-director Boney Kapoor (C) and Sridevi (R) attend the ‘Zee Cine Awards 2018’ ceremony. / AFP PHOTO / Sujit Jaiswal

Priyanka Chopra attends the ‘Zee Cine Awards 2018’ ceremony in Mumbai on December 19, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Sujit Jaiswal

Urvashi Rautela attends the ‘Zee Cine Awards 2018’ ceremony in Mumbai on December 19, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Sujit Jaiswal

Tanisha Mukherjee attends the ‘Zee Cine Awards 2018’ ceremony in Mumbai on December 19, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Sujit Jaiswal

Monika Bedi attends the ‘Zee Cine Awards 2018’ ceremony in Mumbai on December 19, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Sujit Jaiswal

Niddhi Agerwal attends the ‘Zee Cine Awards 2018’ ceremony in Mumbai on December 19, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Sujit Jaiswal

Claudia Ciesla attends the ‘Zee Cine Awards 2018’ ceremony in Mumbai on December 19, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Sujit Jaiswal

Neha Kakkar attends the ‘Zee Cine Awards 2018’ ceremony in Mumbai on December 19, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Sujit Jaiswal

Surveen Chawla attends the ‘Zee Cine Awards 2018’ ceremony in Mumbai on December 19, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Sujit Jaiswal

Ronit Roy attends the ‘Zee Cine Awards 2018’ ceremony in Mumbai on December 19, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Sujit Jaiswal

