Zee Cine Awards 2018: From Priyanka Chopra to Varun Dhawan, Bollywood stars all set to dazzle
One of the most awaited events, Zee Cine Awards, will be held soon where Bollywood stars will dazzle at the starry occasion. From Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra to Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor to Varun Dhawan, audience will see their favourite starts shaking their legs on the year’s hit numbers.
But before the event begins, here’s a look at the performers and their preparations to set the stage on fire. Interestingly, Bhumi Pednekar will have her first-ever stage performance. But the most exciting one will be of Priyanka Chopra who will sizzle on the stage of Zee Cine Awards. According to a report in Mid-Day, Zee Cine Awards organisers have signed Priyanka for a whopping amount. The report stated that the Quantico actress has charged Rs 5 crore for a 5-minute gig.
Updates | Ranveer Singh with a fan at Zee Cine Awards rehearsals♥️ pic.twitter.com/uR28GEr48l
— Ranveer Singh TB (@RanveerSinghtbt) December 18, 2017
Updates | 4: Ranveer Singh during Zee Cine Awards rehearsals♥️ pic.twitter.com/eyBhCJnKc3
— Ranveer Singh TB (@RanveerSinghtbt) December 19, 2017
Katrina Kaif clicked while rehearsing for her upcoming Zee Cine Awards performance: pic.twitter.com/zU8xDM6qAA
— Katrina Kaif Fans (@KatrinaKaifTeam) December 19, 2017
With so many performances and winners to look forward to, we can’t keep calm. Zee Cine Awards 2018 will be aired on Zee Cinema on December 30 at 7:30 pm.