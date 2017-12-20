Zee Cine Awards 2018 complete winners list: Varun Dhawan, Sridevi bag major honours
Mumbai: The Zee Cine Awards 2018 took place on Tuesday night in Mumbai. The who’s who of Bollywood made their presence felt at the event.
Zee Cine Awards 2018 winners list was finally out on Wednesday morning. Varun Dhawan won the best actor awards for Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Sridevi best actress for Mom and Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again won the Best film of the year.
Tuesday night was fun-filled with sparkling performances from Bollywood stars like Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif and others.
Meanwhile, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari won the award of best director for Bareilly Ki Barfi, and Anil Kapoor for best supporting role in Mubarakan.
Also Read: Zee Cine Awards 2018: From Priyanka Chopra to Varun Dhawan, Bollywood stars all set to dazzle
Priyanka Chopra won the Global Icon Award and Amitabh Bachchan won the Extraordinary Legend Award at Zee Cine Awards 2018.
Matin Rey Tangu won the best debutant actor for Tubelight.
Here is the complete list of Zee Cine Awards 2018 winner list:
Best Film – Golmaal Again
Best Actor- Varun Dhawan – Badrinath Ki Dulhania
Best Actress – Sridevi – Mom
Best Director – Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari – Bareilly Ki Barfi
Best Actor In A Negative Role – Raj Arjun – Secret Superstar
Best Supporting Actor – Male – Anil Kapoor – Mubarakan
Best Supporting Actor – Female – Meher Vij – Secret Superstar
Best Script – Nitesh Tiwari & Shreyas Jain – Bareilly Ki Barfi
Best Playback Singer (Male) – Akhil Sachdeva – Humsafar (Badrinath Ki Dulhania)
Best Playback Singer (Female) – Nikhita Gandhi & Jyotica Tangri
Best Post Production (Editing & VFX) Award – Jagga Jasoos
Global Icon Award – Priyanka Chopra
Viewers Choice Song – Baarish – Half Girlfriend
Best Lyricist Award – Amitabh Bhattacharya – Zaalima (Raees)
Best Actor Viewers Choice Award – Akshay Kumar – Jolly LLB2
Best Actress Viewers Choice Award – Alia Bhatt – Badrinath Ki Dulhania
Best Debutante (Male) – Matin Rey Tangu – Tubelight
Best Debutante (Female) – Nidhhi Agerwal – Munna Michael
Best Sound Design – Sohel Sanwari, John Stewart Eduri – Badrinath Ki Dulhania
Best Debutante Director – Advait Chandan – Secret Superstar
Best Cinematography Award – Jomon T. John – Golmaal Again
Best Choreographer – Vijay Ganguly – Galti Se Mistake – Jagga Jasoos
Extraordinary Impact Award (Male) – Rajkummar Rao
Extraordinary Impact Award (Female) – Taapsee Pannu
Best Action Director – Sham Kaushal – Kaabil
Best Music Director – Amit Trivedi – Secret Superstar
Extraordinary Franchisee Award – Bahubali 2 – The Conclusion Viewers Choice
Best Movie Award – Toilet – Ek Prem Katha
Contribution to films and TV – Shah Rukh Khan
Extraordinary Legend Award – Amitabh Bachchan
Extraordinary Impact Award – Toilet – Ek Prem Katha
