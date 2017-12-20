Zee Cine Awards 2018 complete winners list: Varun Dhawan, Sridevi bag major honours

Mumbai: The Zee Cine Awards 2018 took place on Tuesday night in Mumbai. The who’s who of Bollywood made their presence felt at the event.

Zee Cine Awards 2018 winners list was finally out on Wednesday morning. Varun Dhawan won the best actor awards for Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Sridevi best actress for Mom and Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again won the Best film of the year.

Tuesday night was fun-filled with sparkling performances from Bollywood stars like Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif and others.

Meanwhile, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari won the award of best director for Bareilly Ki Barfi, and Anil Kapoor for best supporting role in Mubarakan.

Priyanka Chopra won the Global Icon Award and Amitabh Bachchan won the Extraordinary Legend Award at Zee Cine Awards 2018.

Matin Rey Tangu won the best debutant actor for Tubelight.

Here is the complete list of Zee Cine Awards 2018 winner list:

Best Film – Golmaal Again

Best Actor- Varun Dhawan – Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Best Actress – Sridevi – Mom

Best Director – Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari – Bareilly Ki Barfi

Best Actor In A Negative Role – Raj Arjun – Secret Superstar

Best Supporting Actor – Male – Anil Kapoor – Mubarakan

Best Supporting Actor – Female – Meher Vij – Secret Superstar

Best Script – Nitesh Tiwari & Shreyas Jain – Bareilly Ki Barfi

Best Playback Singer (Male) – Akhil Sachdeva – Humsafar (Badrinath Ki Dulhania)

Best Playback Singer (Female) – Nikhita Gandhi & Jyotica Tangri

Best Post Production (Editing & VFX) Award – Jagga Jasoos

Global Icon Award – Priyanka Chopra

Viewers Choice Song – Baarish – Half Girlfriend

Best Lyricist Award – Amitabh Bhattacharya – Zaalima (Raees)

Best Actor Viewers Choice Award – Akshay Kumar – Jolly LLB2

Best Actress Viewers Choice Award – Alia Bhatt – Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Best Debutante (Male) – Matin Rey Tangu – Tubelight

Best Debutante (Female) – Nidhhi Agerwal – Munna Michael

Best Sound Design – Sohel Sanwari, John Stewart Eduri – Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Best Debutante Director – Advait Chandan – Secret Superstar

Best Cinematography Award – Jomon T. John – Golmaal Again

Best Choreographer – Vijay Ganguly – Galti Se Mistake – Jagga Jasoos

Extraordinary Impact Award (Male) – Rajkummar Rao

Extraordinary Impact Award (Female) – Taapsee Pannu

Best Action Director – Sham Kaushal – Kaabil

Best Music Director – Amit Trivedi – Secret Superstar

Extraordinary Franchisee Award – Bahubali 2 – The Conclusion Viewers Choice

Best Movie Award – Toilet – Ek Prem Katha

Contribution to films and TV – Shah Rukh Khan

Extraordinary Legend Award – Amitabh Bachchan

Extraordinary Impact Award – Toilet – Ek Prem Katha