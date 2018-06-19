Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid might still be a couple

Washington D.C., The rumours of Hollywood singer Zayn Malik and supermodel Gigi Hadid’s being back as a couple are making rounds in the celebrity world. Rumours of the two indulging in Public Display of Affection (PDA) are quite adrift, even though Zayn denies it.”We’re adults. We don’t need to put a label on it, make it something for people’s expectations,” E! Online quoted Zayn as saying.

According to E! Online, Hadid in June shared a photo of herself in Zayn’s arms where she claimed that two were having a good time. Given the aforementioned factors their relationship status remains to be a mystery as of now. Keeping the rumours aside, Zayn said that Gigi plays a positive role in his life.”I had a very negative outlook on things. That might have been adolescence or testosterone or whatever the f–k was running through my body at the time,” E! Online further quoted Zayn as saying.

According to People magazine Hadid and Zayn have a horse together which they’ve named it “Cool.” Keeping the rumours afloat he said that Hadid visits the farm in rural Pennsylvania where the horse reportedly lives. The couple called it quits on March after being together for two years.