Zayed Khan to Aashish Chaudhary: 10 flop Bollywood actors who switched to Television

After an unsuccessful Bollywood stint, Zayed Khan has made his television debut with the romantic thriller Haasil. But, he is not alone. There are a number of other actors who could not make it big on the big screen, and hence switched to the small screen. Take a look.

Zayed Khan

Zayed Khan has entered telly world with the show ‘Haasil’. The romantic thriller also stars Vatsal Sheth and Nikita Dutta. During his Bollywood days, Zayed Khan featured in a number of films, but only tasted success with the multi-starrer ‘Main Hoon Na’, in which Shah Rukh Khan walked away with the plaudits. He was also seen with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in ‘Shabd’, but that didn’t help his career. It remains to be seen how he fares on the small screen.

Ayub Khan

Once, Ayub Khan starred in Bollywood films like Mrityudand, Qayamat: City Under threat, Woh and LOC: Kargil, but faded away. Currently, Dilip Kumar’s nephew is seen in the TV show, Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki where he playing the role of Soumya and Surbhi’s father.

Apurva Agnihotri

The charming Apurva Agnihotri had a dream Bollywood debut with Subhash Ghai’s film ‘Pardes’ alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Mahima Chaudhary. Pardes was a superhit, but Apurva did not benefit from the film as he did not have a pivotal role. He also acted in movies like Hum Ho Gaye Aapke, Krodh, Pyaar Koi Khel Nahin, but did not taste box office success. Later, he was seen in the television show ‘Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahi’ opposite Mona Singh, which brought him belated fame. His other Television shows include Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Aasman Se Aage, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Sasural Simar Ka.

Nakuul Mehta

Nakuul Mehta made his Bollywood debut from the film Haal-e-Dil (2008). The film tanked at the box office, so badly that Nakuul just disappeared from Bollywood. Later, he joined television and the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara made his famous as Aditya Harish Kumar. Now, he is seen as Shivaay Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaz.

Vatsal Sheth

His is a unique case. From TV to Bollywood, and back to TV. Remember, Jai from ‘Just Mohabbat’? He went on to do Bollywood films and, in 2004, made his big screen debut with ‘Taarzan: The Wonder Car’. The film did not zoom at the BO. After that, he was seen in Paying Guest Jai Ho and Heroes. He is also part of ‘Haasil’. His other TV shows include Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar and Gehraiyaan.

Iqbal Khan

After giving forgettable films like Kuch Dil Ne Kaha, Fun2shh and Bullet: Ek Dhamaka, Khan got a lifeline in TV with Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai as Angad Khanna. He has also done a cameo role in Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant as a Super Robot.

Sanjay Kapoor

Sanjay Kapoor returned to television after a period of 13 years with Vikram Bhatt’s adaptation of a Turkish drama, Aşk-ı Memnu titled Ishq Gunaah. He is playing the lead role. Kapoor whose last film outing was Shaandaar (2013) with Alia Bhatt and Shahid Kapoor, earlier starred in a TV show titled, Karishma – The Miracles of Destiny (2003). He was a promising actor of the 90s, whose career never took off.

Aashif Sheikh

He has become a household name as Vibhuti Narayan Mishra from ‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!’. Like Vatsal, Aashif started his career with television in Hum Log, India’s first daily show on Television on 1984-85. After that, he made his Bollywood debut with ‘Aag Aur Shola’. He was also in Yaara Dildara (1991), which had a famous number Bin Tere Sanam. But, the film did not do well. While doing small roles in films, he featured prominently on television with serials like Chandrakanta, Tanha, Yes Boss, Hassi Woh Phassi, Don’t Worry Chachu, Chidiya Ghar, and Hum Aapke Hain In Laws.

Aashish Chaudhary

Aashish Chaudhary was seen in films like Qayamat: City Under Threat, Dhamaal, Bhootnath, Paying Guests and Double Dhamaal. He became briefly famous as Boman in Dhamaal. Aashish is currently seen as Dev in the detective TV series Dev Anand Burman, which is quite popular. He also acted in Hum Pardesi Ho Gaye and Ek Mutthi Aasmaan as Rahul and Raghav Singhania respectively.

Avinash Wadhawan

Avinash Wadhawan appeared in films like Junoon and Geet, but gradually faded from audience’s memory. He made his TV debut with the iconic show Balika Vadhu in 2013-14. After that he was seen in Shobha Somnath Ki, Junoon – Aisi Nafrat, Toh Kaisa Ishq, Sapna Babul Ka…Bidaai , Doli Armaano Ki , and Piya Albela.