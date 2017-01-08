Zarine Khan is my favourite: Abhinav Shukla

Television actor Abhinav Shukla, who was seen in shows like Jersey No. 10, Geet, Jaane Kya Baat Hui, Chotti Bahu, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Hitler Didi, Badalte Rishton Ki Dastaan, Survivor India, MTV Big F, and Diya Aur Baati Hum, is all set to play a lead role in the sequel to 2006 film Aksar. Here he speaks to ROHIT PRAMAR about films, TV shows, and his girlfriend Rubina Dilaik and more…

We hear you’re just back from the shoot of Aksar 2 where you play the lead, tell us more about the film.

The film is a romantic, suspense story with Me and Zarine in lead roles. With two beautiful songs featuring me and Zarine it preserves the legacy of Aksar. But unlike Aksar 1, this film is milder with its steamy quotient and much intense with suspense and storytelling! Shot at beautiful locations, it is a visual delight!

How was the experience of sharing screen space with Gautam Rode and Zareen Khan?

I have just shot one scene with Gautam but we spent a lot of time together, he is one of the most disciplined actors I have met recently. He is dedicated and simple guy at heart. Zarine is my favourite, we both had so many scenes together, she is no-nonsense and efficient in front of the camera and when she is not in a scene she is such a simpatico good humoured person, she can be a total tomboy still maintaining her sensitive nature.

You’ve been an absolute fitness freak. Were you always so or has this profession turned you into one?

I don’t stay fit to look good, I do things which keep me fit and looking good is a by-product of being fit and this is how I always have been.

How is your relationship with Rubina Dilaik? She is one of the most talked about celebrities, does it affect you or do you enjoy the attention?

I totally enjoy the attention.

Rubina is equally successful and is extremely popular does the attention she gets from men make you insecure or jealous?

Success is very relative yes she is more successful as an actor than me. Popular, hell yeah. She is so popular and popular in such a good way, it’s overwhelming to see so many fans really wishing good for her each day, on social media and in person. About attention from men, I won’t be with a woman who does not get attention from men. And she gets attention without putting much effort, that attracts me even more towards her!

What next for you? Only films or TV too?

Irrespective … Good work … It’s my job to work as an actor, I will with sincerity with good teams.

Describe Abhinav Shukla?

Actor, photographer, observe, survivor who loves bush life.