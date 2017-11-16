Zaira Wasim receives her second National Award for Secret Superstar

After bagging the national award for Dangal Zaira Wasim has won another national award for her recent release Secret Superstar. The film is not only winning the hearts nationally but also internationally.

On the account of Children’s day, Zaira Wasim was presented The National Film Award for Secret Superstar as ‘Best Child Artist’.

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind presented the award to Zaira last evening in New Delhi

The film that has minted 62 Cr in India and 6.5mn USD overseas. Not only commercial success but also Secret Superstar garnering performance appraisal from across quarters.

Zaira Wasim is also being lauded for her powerful performance in Secret Superstar by audiences and critics alike.

Overwhelmed Zaira shares, “It is a privilege for me to receive the National Child Award. Its truly inspiring and has encouraged me a lot more to work even harder for the betterment of women and the children of our society I’m overwhelmed by the love and honor that has been bestowed on me.”

The National Child Awards for Exceptional Achievement are given to recognize children with exceptional abilities in fields such as academics, culture, arts, sports, music etc in the age group of 5-18 years.

Secret Superstar is as based on a teenage girl named Insiya, played by Zaira Wasim, who sets out to follow her dream of being a singing superstar under the confinement of anonymity.