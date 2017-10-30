Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge wedding: 5 things to know about their love story

Fans are super crazy about the love stories that start when cricket meets Bollywood. After Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech, Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra, it’s now time for Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge to tie the knot. The couple made headlines with their dating rumours and got engaged during the IPL. Now that their wedding date is nearing, the couple revealed some of the cutest moments about each other. From how they met to how they convinced their parents for the same, Sagarika and Zaheer told it all in an interview to Bombay Times. Here are five big revelations made by the star couple.

Jab They Met

Telling about how their love story beganm Sagarika said, “It was weird that every time I met him, my friends would tease us for some reason. We would be cordial with each other and stick to the regular `Hi’ and `Hello’. But there were people, like my close friend, who thought we should be together even before we thought about it. To which Zaheer added, “We don’t know exactly when it started, but we eased into it.”

Who made the first move?

Zaheer Khan reveals, “One person had to take the lead, and it was me (smiles). Things started to get serious when I actually told her about it. Before that we would always meet as part of a group. We would enjoy each other’s company , but I wasn’t sure if she liked me or not. So I just told her, “I would like to take you out for dinner, but it should be just you and me, not with the gang.“ She thought I was joking about it! We always felt there was something between us, but didn’t say it.”

Hindu wedding or a Nikah?

Well the couple is neither going as per Hindu marriage rituals nor a Nikah. Yes! Zaheer said, it will be a court marriage on November 27 in Mumbai. There will be a pre and post wedding functions. Zaheer is planning to have something in Pune as well. The couple want this to be a get-together for friends and family. Sagarika is also planning to have something in my hometown Kolhapur, sometime later.

Mutual admiration from the families

Revealing about how Zaheer convinced her parents, Sagarika said, “Everyone in the family has always been a sports fan, not just cricket. They love him also because he speaks in Marathi. Even I don’t always talk to my mom in Marathi but he does and that worked.” While Zaheer said, when he told his parents, the first thing thay did was get a CD of Chak De! India and watched it.

D-day stress

Talking about the D-day stress, Zaheer says, “It’s upbeat for me, stressful for Sagarika (smiles). She is the worrier, because she is more responsible as far as the timelines are concerned. With me, things go haywire.”