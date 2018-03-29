Zaheer Khan offers doughnuts to Sagarika Ghatge but she prefers her plate full of fruits, must watch picture

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge just married and they both get some free time for each other from there busy schedule. Both of them are shooting, not much information is available about the shooting but as soon as the camera went off, the duo is seen eating together. Sagarika posted a picture of her with Zaheer on Instagram and captioned it “It’s all about the choices. In this case making the healthier one��������” .

Zaheer was eating doughnuts and Sagrika was eating plate full of fruits, but Zaheer made sure that he offers some of his doughnuts to wife. As all know that Sagrika is diet conscious and tries to maintain healthy lifestyle avoided the doughnuts.

Shooting with the Husband ❤️ A post shared by Sagarika (@sagarikaghatge) on Mar 28, 2018 at 4:16am PDT

Both of them look adorable in the picture. Recently the couple shot for a jewellery brand and spoke about the start of their relationship. They got married last November and very few people were invited for the wedding.