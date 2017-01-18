Zahara Jolie-Pitt’s biological mother seeks access to her?

Los Angeles: The biological mother of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter, Zahara, reportedly asked to speak with the 12-year-old, who was adopted by the former star couple when she was a baby.

Mentewab Dawit Lebiso, 31, who lives in Ethiopia, apparently talked to an international publication about her hopes of reconnecting with Zahara after more than a decade, reported Us weekly.

“I just want her to know that I am alive and here and long to be able to speak with her. I do not want my daughter back but just to be in contact with her and be able to call her up and talk with her,” said Lebiso according to the publication.

Jolie, 41, adopted Zahara when she was six months old as a single mother in 2005, and her then-partner Pitt, 53, requested to legally adopt the girl a year later.

Lebiso revealed that she never stopped thinking about Zahara ever since the girl was adopted by the actress.

“Angelina has been more of a mother to her than I have ever been. She has been with her since she was a baby, but that does not mean I do not miss her.

“I miss her all the time. I think about her every day and long to hear her voice or see her face. I know when she has a birthday but I am sad because I can’t celebrate it with her. I would so much want to celebrate with her on her birthday and other special days… I long to be able to have regular contact with her.”

Lebiso made a plea to the “By the Sea” actress saying, “I would ask Angelina to let me speak with (Zahara). I do not think it is too much to ask.”

Jolie and Pitt, 53, however, have not yet authenticated the identity of the woman.