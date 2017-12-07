Zack Snyder changed Aquaman’s look: Jason Momoa

Los Angeles: Actor Jason Momoa says it was filmmaker Zack Snyder’s decision to revamp the appearance of his character Aquaman in “Justice League”.

Momoa, 38, had a very brief cameo as Aquaman Arthur Curry in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and made his big outing as the character in the latest DC Extended Universe movie released this year.

However, fans of DC Comics were shocked to see the brunette, tattooed hunk as the trident-wielding Atlantean, who is usually blonde with a gold and green superhero costume, but now Momoa says it was Snyder’s idea to have Curry tattooed and long hair, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

In the “Justice League: The Art of the Film” book, Momoa said: “Zack Snyder had the idea for the tattoos. Everyone wanted to have a little bit of blond in hair. For the eyes, I always liked that Van Gogh green colour you can get lost in; it draws you in, but you’re also scared by it. So I wanted to have that look.”