Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech’s wedding anniversary picture will make you go wow

Mumbai: Indian cricketers and Bollywood have a lovely connection. Recently, cricketer Zaheer Khan and actress Sagarika Ghatge got hitched at a private ceremony, after that the newlywed couple hosted a grand reception for their friends and families in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech who tied the knot on November 30, 2016 in Chandigarh celebrated their first anniversary privately. There was no crowd, no guests.

Hazel Keech shared a picture on Instagram along with the caption, “Wining and dining after 1 year of marriage. Happy Anniversary @yuvisofficial its been a roller coaster but i wouldn’t have wanted to do it with anyone else. I love you husband”.

Hazel looked gorgeous in black dress and Yuvraj handsome in a brown T shirt and black trouser.

See pics here:

Wining and dining after 1 year of marriage. Happy Anniversary @yuvisofficial its been a roller coaster but i wouldn’t have wanted to do it with anyone else. I love you husband ❤️ A post shared by HazelKeechOfficial (@hazelkeechofficial) on Nov 30, 2017 at 7:53am PST

See some picture from Hazel Keech’s Instagram diaries

Zak and Sag wedding continues…. the party people….. when #ashishnehra walks through your photo and @malavika.nayak is still posing…. @yuvisofficial #ajitagarkar #nehrasneedtogetoninstagram @zaheer_khan34 A post shared by HazelKeechOfficial (@hazelkeechofficial) on Nov 28, 2017 at 7:18am PST

A very happy Diwali to one and all- love from all of us in the Singh family, including Puppy Singh #nofireworks #happyfamily A post shared by HazelKeechOfficial (@hazelkeechofficial) on Oct 19, 2017 at 8:30am PDT

Movie time = happy time ❤️ A post shared by HazelKeechOfficial (@hazelkeechofficial) on Aug 24, 2017 at 1:45am PDT

Love this photo. What a great night it was raising money for @yuvisofficial YouWeCan charity fund, to aid those suffering with cancer who simply cannot afford to be treated. Thank you to all those that helped @mightywillow @shazmeenkara thank you for the support @tinakeech @youwecan A post shared by HazelKeechOfficial (@hazelkeechofficial) on Jun 16, 2017 at 4:09am PDT