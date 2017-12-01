Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech’s wedding anniversary picture will make you go wow
Mumbai: Indian cricketers and Bollywood have a lovely connection. Recently, cricketer Zaheer Khan and actress Sagarika Ghatge got hitched at a private ceremony, after that the newlywed couple hosted a grand reception for their friends and families in Mumbai.
Meanwhile, Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech who tied the knot on November 30, 2016 in Chandigarh celebrated their first anniversary privately. There was no crowd, no guests.
Hazel Keech shared a picture on Instagram along with the caption, “Wining and dining after 1 year of marriage. Happy Anniversary @yuvisofficial its been a roller coaster but i wouldn’t have wanted to do it with anyone else. I love you husband”.
Hazel looked gorgeous in black dress and Yuvraj handsome in a brown T shirt and black trouser.
See pics here:
See some picture from Hazel Keech’s Instagram diaries
I married my best friend @yuvisofficial the other day. The best things in life really do come to you, when the time is right. Thank you to all our family and friends who joined us. Thank you to all the fans for all the pictures and so much love an support. We feel every bit of it. #couldntbehappier (ps theres too many of you to tag! You know who you are)