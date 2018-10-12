Free Press Journal
Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula wedding: Check out pictures and videos of groom's sehera bandhi ceremony

Oct 12, 2018
Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula will tie the knot today. From last few days wedding ceremonies pictures have been breaking the internet and now we’ve got our hands on Prince’s sehera bandhi photos.

Here are the pictures and videos

Photo By Viral Bhayani


Photo By Viral Bhayani

Photo By Viral Bhayani

Photo By Viral Bhayani

Photo By Viral Bhayani

Talking more about the marriage ceremony, Yuvika, 35, absolutely glowed during her sangeet party. The bride-to-be looked stunning in a silver metallic lehenga choli from designer label, Kalki Fashion, while the groom looked dignified in a regal sherwani.

