Young Shah Rukh Khan receives best actor award from adorable Janhvi Kapoor; must watch video

First female superstar Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor is all geared up for her upcoming movie ‘Dhadak’, but before the movie hits theatre a video is going viral on social media which features young Janhvi handing over an award to superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Talking more about the video, ‘Dhadak’ actress is all dressed in black, standing by her father Booney Kapoor on stage along with Preity Zinta. Boney Kapoor lifts Janhvi up as they announce the Best Actor award. Little Janhvi hands over the award to Shah Rukh as soon as he reaches the stage. Shah Rukh kisses Janhvi on her cheeks and they all pose for a picture.

Recently Dhadak trailer was released and during the time of press conference Janhvi expressed her feelings that she miss her mom Sridevi, “I definitely miss her today. The biggest and most helpful tip she has given me is to work hard and to feel every emotion,” Janhvi had said.

The movie is produced under the banner of Dharma Productions, ‘Dhadak’ is directed by Shashank Khaitan and will hit the screens on July 20, 2018. It stars Ishaan Khatter opposite Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. The film is Hindi remake of Marathi superhit ‘Sairat’.