Young fan dies after ‘Superheroes’ fulfill last wish

Washington: The American journalist, who helped ‘young Emilio’ get connected to his favourite Marvel superheroes, has announced that the 11-year-old has passed away.

Shannon Bream took to Twitter to announce his death, saying, “Twitterverse, young Emilio has lost his fight. Thank you to the thousands who pitched in so that he could hear from some of his heroes in his last days. You lit up his hospital room and blessed his family. Emilio’s simple request launched an avalanche of goodness and miracles.”

Earlier this week, Bream took to social media and relayed a message from the dying boy. His last wish was to receive a greeting from one of the Avengers.

She had posted, “Need your help Twitterverse – trying to help a young boy who is dying. He probably has just days and all he want is a greeting from one of the Avengers. If you have a celeb connection, please let me know. Otherwise, could you help out with a RT? Thank you in advance!”

A bevy of ‘superheroes’ – including Chris Evans, Ryan Reynolds, Paul Bettany among others – had then offered their services to the little fan.