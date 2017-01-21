You’ll be missed: Kim bids emotional tribute to Barack Obama

Los Angeles: Reality TV personality Kim Kardashian West has paid a farewell tribute to the former US President Barack Obama and said he will be missed.

The 36-year-old star shared a series of photos on social media, featuring Obama’s meeting with her and her husband Kanye West and their daughter, North.

“Thank you Mr President. You will be missed,” the mother of two captioned her one-on-one moment with Obama, 55.

While the couple was all smiles during their presidential exchange, their girl North appeared gloomy.

“Northie! She fell and was crying. Potus gave her White House M&Ms and I wanted to save them for memories so wouldn’t let her eat them and she cried again,” Kardashian explained the photo of her daughter fussing.