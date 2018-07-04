You won’t believe what happened on Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ date night

Priyanka Chopra and rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas haven’t publicly admitted their relationship yet but their date nights and vacations do very much prove that they are indeed together. The rumoured romance between the two stars began in the early May when the two of them were spotted at LA Dodgers game together.

Since then, a lot has happened including Hollywood pop sensation Nick Jonas’ a weeklong trip to India along with Priyanka. After date nights in India and Goa, Nick even attended two Ambani parties with Priyanka as her date making it more than official. After India trip, the couple headed to Brazil where Nick performed at Villamix festival. The couple arrived at the airport walking hand-in-hand as they were mobbed by fans. After their social media PDA and filming each other on Instagram stories, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have returned to New York City. Priyanka, who lives in NYC, was seen on a date night on July 2 with Nick. While they reportedly attended a Broadway show, they stopped by to oblige a fan with pictures. The fan shared pictures and video of two of them. The girl, who got to click pictures with both of them, shared a video of her hugging PC while Nick waited at the back. It has been more than a month since the rumoured romance between the two stars began. From spending Memorial Day weekend with Nick Jonas’ friends to Nick’s trip to India with Priyanka, it is clearly that two of them are smitten by each other.