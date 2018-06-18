You won’t believe! This Race 3 actor is the ‘worst’ Bollywood actor, according to Google

The much-awaited film of 2018 Race 3 has finally hit the screen last Friday, however, the multi-starrer has got negative reviews from critics despite getting an overwhelming response from the masses. Released on the occasion of Eid 2018, Race 3 has been termed as a film of poor performances, senseless dialogues and cringe-worthy songs among many other reasons. However, now the Google has come up with yet another shocker for Race 3 makers by revealing the worst Bollywood actor in the world. Any guesses?

Well, it is none other than Salman Khan! Hard to believe, but yes it is true! Google search engine is now showing Salman Khan as the worst actor of Bollywood. Reportedly, when searched for the ‘worst Bollywood actor’, Google pops up Salman Khan’s name.

After this, many Twitteratis started reacting on the same which turned out to be the major topic of discussion on the internet.

Check out reactions:

I’ve always known but now its proved why salman khan appears when we google “worst actor of bollywood” #Race3 . Save your money and go watch #Blackmailmovie #irrfankhan — Neprican (@sagarrana) June 16, 2018

When you search for worst bollywood actor on google

Google wishing #Eid to Salman khan#race3 #SalmanKhan #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/N18FUx5oQJ — A N I S H K A S H Y A P (@BadassBawa) June 16, 2018

Sahi me bc its worst bollywood actor google it never lie pic.twitter.com/QWVyARnI9E — Sankყ (@Sanky___) June 15, 2018

Go to google and type worst bollywood actor. The answer will give you inner peace!!! — Annya (@AnnyaDasGupta33) June 15, 2018

@BeingSalmanKhan here’s why Google named u as worst Bollywood actor? Please check…. — Subhrangshu (@guddu2521) June 15, 2018

Amid all the tweets, a die-hard Salman Khan fan expressed his concern over the search results and tagged the superstar to check why Google was showing his profile after searching the term.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala’s Race 3 has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office in just three days. Directed by Remo D’souza, Race 3 is an action-drama produced by Ramesh Taurani.