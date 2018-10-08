‘You think Salman Khan is God?’ Tanushree Dutta denies Bigg Boss 12 rumours

Ever since Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy started making headlines, there have been many speculations doing rounds that the actress may have been doing this to enter in the Bigg Boss 12 house. Amidst all, Lonavala based Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader had also sent notice to Bigg Boss makers and threatened them to destroy the set if they take Tanushree in the show. But now, Tanushree has finally spoken about this matter too.

In an interview with a channel, Tanushree denied the reports of entering Bigg Boss 12 house. Shockingly, the former Miss India also slammed Salman Khan. According to Pinkvilla, she said, “This is a way to discredit me that I am doing this for Bigg Boss. What, you think is a great aspiration? I don’t think that. You think Salman Khan is god and Bigg Boss is heaven, I don’t think that.”

In another development, Tanushree Dutta has filed a complaint against Nana Patekar as well as choreographer Ganesh Acharya, who was instrumental in persuading her to do the intimate steps with the veteran actor in the song for Horn Ok Pleassss. Tanushree’s Me Too movement is getting huge support from many Bollywood actors like Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and others.

For those uninitiated, Tanushree has accused Nana Patekar of harassing her ten years ago while she was shooting for a special song for the 2008 film Horn ‘Ok’ Pleassss. She had walked out of the project and has recently revived the decade-old controversy when asked about #MeToo movement. The actress also claimed that political party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena i.e. MNS’ goons attacked her in 2008 on the sets of the film.