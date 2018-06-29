You remain relevant only through good work: Chitrangda Singh

Chitrangda Singh, who is making her production debut with hockey player Sandeep Singh’s biopic “Soorma”, says while ‘out of sight is out of mind’ adage holds true for Bollywood, one tries to stay relevant by doing quality cinema.

Being selective

The actor was last seen in a full-fledged role in 2013’s “I, Me Aur Main” but she will be soon back on screen with “Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3” and “Baazaar”. “There was lot of work that came my way, but I turned it down. I think it is important to enjoy the work you do. I choose what makes me happy and is believable. When you do a good job onscreen, you stay relevant,” Chitrangda said.

Carving a niche

The actor, who made her debut in 2003 with Sudhir Mishra’s critically-acclaimed “Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi” and went on to do films such as “Yeh Saali Zindagi”, “Inkaar” and “Desi Boyz”. “I used to think sometimes, what if I had done things differently and not taken a break. I was going through some personal issues in 2013-14. And whatever was coming my way, I did not like that.” The actor, however, is happy to have carved a niche for herself despite being an outsider. “This place forgets you soon. I am glad I have had good experience. Today, there is young blood and there will be that much of a choice for directors and producers but I have always played slightly different parts. I have got in here after I got married and that has not made difference to my work,” she said.

Donning the producer’s hat

“Soorma” came her way in 2015 and she was not even planning to become a producer at that time. “There was no strategy, no plan, it happened organically. I think when you are at peace in your head, you end up being at the right place at the right time,” she said.

There is a perception in the industry that female actors get into production because of lack of good acting offers. Chitrangda said “even if this is true”, it should be taken in a positive manner as at least they are trying to create powerful roles for themselves. “If women want to create the kind of roles they want to do, I think it is commendable and we should support it more as even male actors do that. If you have passion and experience, make a story that you want to make. Instead of just sitting at home and waiting for offers to come, I think it is fantastic that women producers, if they are not getting the kind of parts they want to play, are going out and creating some,” she added.

The actor is clear that she would not always act in films that she produces. “I am just producing ‘Soorma’ and not acting in it. We were looking for a girl who would have physicality of a sportsperson, who would be tough and would have that Punjabi feel to her. I felt Taapsee Pannu was apt. The greed for me was to get everything right.”