‘You learn from both the positives and the negatives’, says Krrip Kapur Suri

Many youngsters aspire to become actors but only a few make it. Krrip Kapur Suri is one such actor. Krrip, who is famous for his role as Prof Vardhan Suryavanshi in Sadda Haq and Raahukaal in Savitri, had to do many odd jobs before making his television debut.

The hard-working actor, who is currently playing the male lead in Ekta Kapoor’s TV show Kalash – Ek Vishwas, had a tough but memorable with quite a few obstacles. But the man did not stop believing in his dream to be become an actor. We caught up with him to talk about his journey and more.

You have come a long way. Tell us about your journey.

When I first started, I worked at a Quick Service Restaurant for a few months then I started giving tuitions to little kids after which I worked as a bus conductor. Even though my income from all these jobs was very little, it was sufficient for me survive. It taught me a lot about life. So I wouldn’t really call it a difficult journey because I learnt a lot from it. I got a chance to learn from everything that I have done, and I am still learning a lot from everyone I work with and what I do. I was overjoyed when I got my first project. It was bliss. Now when I look back, I am just so glad for getting a chance at every point. You learn from the positives as well as the negatives.

What inspired you to get into acting?

I had the dream to be an actor from a tender age of my life. I just happened to discover this talent in me and I feel God showed me the way. He brought me to Mumbai and paved this path for me. I believe in God and I know I am a really strong human being. I will never give up. I never worry about the results, I just do my work.

You have acted in serials more than movies. What according to you is your forte?

I have no forte as such. I just seize the role I get in hand and give the best performance possible.

One person who inspires you?

Ekta Kapoor. She is fierce, talented, and creative. She was the one who scrutinized my acting skills in a number of serials before casting me for ‘Kalash…Ek Vishwas’. I am thankful to her for being a great role-model. She is one person from whom I can never stop learning. She believes in “entertainment, entertainment, and only entertainment. I follow this rule and get my acts straight.