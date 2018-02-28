Yo Yo Honey Singh steals hearts with his comeback!

Honey Singh has treated his fans with his 2 superhit tracks from the recently released movie Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Yo Yo Honey Singh made a comeback of sorts, treating his fans with two songs – Dil Chori and Chhote Chhote Peg. Both the songs have been ruling the charts and creating a lot of buzz among the audience.

It was worth the wait, Honey Singh yet again delivered a treat in time for the party season giving the millennials a song to dance. Attributing the success of the film to Honey Singh’s chartbuster music, Luv Ranjan shared, “I am so glad that Honey Singh made a comeback with my film. Both the songs are being loved, and I hear them being played wherever I go”

He further adds, “It won’t be wrong to say that both these recreated songs have added to the buzz of the film. The rock star has come back with a bang!”

The singing sensation is leaving no stone unturned in making his fans wait worth it. With just 2 songs the music sensation is ruling the charts again. With Dil Chori crossing over 140 million views and Chote Chote peg 54 million views.

The music composer who has made a comeback after 2 years, delivered a sequence of chartbusters with Dil Chori Sada and Chhote Chhote Peg. True to his style Honey has delivered yet another desi dance numbers for the audience.