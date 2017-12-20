Yet to find the right person to marry: Priyanka Chopra

Mumbai: Actress Priyanka Chopra says that marriage doesn’t happen as per plans and she is yet to find the right person to marry.

Priyanka attended the Zee Cine Awards on Tuesday and during a media interaction she was asked about her marriage plans to which she replied: “Marriage doesn’t happen as per plans. You just have to find the right guy for yourself. If I find a right guy then I will do it. I still haven’t found that person.”

Talking about her Bollywood films, Priyanka confirmed that she was approached for the Rakesh Sharma biopic where Aamir Khan was supposed to play the title role.

“It was one of those scripts,” she said.

The film will be produced by Sidharth Roy Kapur and Mahesh Mathai.

Priyanka, a global star, has two Hollywood films in her kitty – “A Kid Like Jake” which also features Jim Parsons, Claire Danes, Octavia Spencer and she has also begun shooting for “Isn’t it Romantic” with Rebel Wilson, Adam DeVine and Liam Hemsworth.