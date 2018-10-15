‘Yes people’ around an artiste toxic: Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar believes it is important for a successful person to be around people who give their honest opinion. Johar, who has evolved with time graduating from college romance to family dramas and will soon be helming his first period-drama in “Takht”, believes sycophants spread toxicity.

“To surround yourself with ‘no’ people and not ‘yes’ people. People who can tell you the wrong you’re doing and what right you can do. It’s very stupid to be deluded. The ‘yes’ men around you are toxic. It’s important to have people who’ll call out the wrong — ‘this film isn’t good, script isn’t nice.’ Sometimes you know the truth but when people praise you, you start believing,” he said.

Johar said being relevant is important if one has to continue making good art. “I can’t live in the past with my laurels. I should not take myself seriously and instead surround myself with younger people. They inspire us. It’s important to hear them. I don’t want to lose that relevance. I directed ‘Student of the Year’ in 2012 fully aware that there’s nothing special about it, it’s a simple time pass film like ‘High School Musical’. But I wanted to make a film which connects with younger generation, the 12-14 year olds who would know me.”

The director is currently gearing up to make his next, “Takht” which is set in the Mughal era and chronicles the story of two warring brothers. The historical drama stars Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.