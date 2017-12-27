Yeh Ristha Kya Kehlata Hai Christmas special: Kartik becomes Santa for Luv-Kush; see pics

Mumbai: Star Plus show Yeh Ristha Kya Kehlata Hai, brings a surprise for the audience as Kartik aka Mohsin Khan becomes Santa for Luv- Kush in the upcoming episodes.

Kartik and Naira were seen dancing and enjoying the festival with family and children. Till now, the viewers have seen Kartik trying to dig out the secret that Naira is hiding from him.

But soon the happiness turns into a mess as Raghav realises that Kartik is targeting him, Raghav intends to gatecrash the Christmas party at the Goenka’s house to tell Naira’s family about the truth.