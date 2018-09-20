‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ team bids adieu to Ganapati Bappa; see pics

The team the prays together, indeed, stays together. A true testimony to this fact is producer Rajan Shahi’s ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ team. The entire unit has been celebrating Ganpati for the last nine years and this year was no different. The team had got Ganpati a few days and bid adieu to him last evening. The entire set has been decorated and Ganpati visarjan was done amid huge fanfare. The unit did puja together and Rajan, Shivangi Joshi and Parul Chauhan carried Bappa to a beautifully decorated rath. Shivangi, Parul as well as other actors from the unit danced as well.

“There was a sense of deep gratitude in Rajan Shahi as well as the entire team’s behaviour in thanking and bidding adieu to Bappa. This was evident from the way they left no stone unturned to make his goodbye as festive as they possibly could,” says a source from the set of the show. The team was joined by Shivangi’s parents as well as Parul’s fiancé Chirag, who danced with the teams of DKP as well as YRKKH.